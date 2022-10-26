Frogs In the Pros: An NBA Season Preview for Bane and Williams

TCU currently has two players in the NBA and that would be Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies and Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bane is entering his third season in the NBA and is coming off a Spectacular sophomore year where he averaged 18 points per game shooting 44% from beyond the arc which was second in the association.

He played all four years at TCU and for his collegiate career averaged nearly 13 points a game. He is third all time in points scored and is eighth all time in steals. He was drafted 30th overall by the Boston Celtics but was traded to Memphis.

He was an integral part of the Grizzlies’ success last season and saw his minutes increase by seven compared to his rookie season. His ability to get open off the ball and get a shot off quickly has proven to be lethal.

Bane has had a red hot start to his season including a 38-point effort in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. They shot 8-11 from downtown and added seven assists. He’ll be starting for Memphis this season and will look to build off of last year’s impressive campaign.

Kenrich Williams is entering his fifth season in the league and his third with the Thunder. Last year, he averaged seven points and four rebounds a game.

Williams played three years at TCU and averaged 11 points and nine rebounds a game. He is fourth all time in total rebounds at TCU and is also fifth in steals.

Williams is coming off the bench for the Thunder and is averaging 18 minutes per contest. They will have plenty of opportunities in the second unit for a rebuilding team.

Player Stats for 2021-22 Desmond Bane Kenrich Williams PPG 18.2 7.4 RPG 4.4 4.5 APG 2.7 2.2 STL 1.2 0.9 BLK 0.4 0.2

It’ll be exciting to see these two throughout the season and there is definitely a possibility we could see someone on this current TCU Squad in the NBA soon.

