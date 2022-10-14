Frogs In The NFL: Watch Your TCU Alumni In Week 6 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes recorded a tackle in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars last week. Houston is on a bye and returns in Week 7 to play the Raiders.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– Turpin was only afforded one punt return in a defensive slugfest last week against the Rams. This week, the Dallas Cowboys visit the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded four tackles in a close loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football last week. He and the Raiders are on a bye week and return to play the Texans on Oct. 23.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers– Verrett returned to practice last week for the first time since early last season. The team is “being careful” as he returns and could suit up this Sunday against the Falcons.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Noteboom remains starting at tackle for the Rams, who fell to the Cowboys last week. The Rams look to get back to .500 this week against the 49ers.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– Blacklock’s rotational output for the Vikings remains around 25% of snaps. The Vikings play the Dolphins this Sunday in Miami.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Banogu played a season-high snap count this past week and recorded a tackle as the Colts beat the Broncos. Indianapolis plays Jacksonville this Sunday.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor was in on 100% of the Colts’ Offensive snaps at tackle last week. He suited up as the starter once again Sunday against the Jaguars.

Scroll to Continue

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Niang is still nursing a torn pec injury suffered at the end of last year and has yet to play a snap. He will try to return off the PUP list again this week.

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton started at QB for the Saints in place of an injured Jameis Winston. They passed for 187 yards and a TD in a 39-32 win over the Seahawks. Dalton may get the nod again this week against the Bengals.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– Reagor caught his first TD pass as a Viking and the fourth of his career in a win over the Bears last week. The Vikings play the Dolphins on Sunday.

Marcus Cannon, OT, New England Patriots– After being signed to the active roster mid-last week, Cannon played 12 reserve snaps in a 29-0 win over Detroit. The Patriots travel to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– Schlottmann remains a special teamer for the Vikings and the team’s reserve center. The Vikings travel to play the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

Garrett Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow recorded four total tackles– one of which went for a loss– and deflected a pass in the Texans’ Week 5 win over the Jaguars. The Texans are on bye and return Week 7 to play the Raiders.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Joey Hunt, OL, Seattle Seahawks (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Injured Reserve)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions (Injured Reserve)

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks (Injured Reserve)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.