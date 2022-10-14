Frogs In The NFL: Watch Your TCU Alumni In Week 6 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes recorded a tackle in the Texans’ 13-6 win over the Jaguars last week. Houston is on a bye and returns in Week 7 to play the Raiders.

