Frogs In The NFL: TCU Alumni In Week 8 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns– but also three picks– in a loss to the Cardinals last week. The Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 and Dalton will start again.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes played 57% of the Texans’ defensive snaps in their Week 7 loss to the Raiders. Houston hosts the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South rivalry on Sunday.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– Turpin returned two punts for 66 yards and logged a carry in the Cowboys’ win over the Lions last week. The Cowboys play the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded four tackles and defended a pass in the Raiders’ big 38-20 win over the Texans in Week 7. Las Vegas travels to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Marcus Cannon, OT, New England Patriots– Cannon was picked up off the practice squad earlier this season and has since turned into a full-time starter for the Patriots. This week, New England visits the New York Jets.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers– Verrett was activated from the PUP list this week, officially clearing his way to practice and potentially play soon. He has not played in a game since suffering a season-ending knee injury last year.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– The Vikings were on bye this past week and returned to action as they hosted the Arizona Cardinals.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Banogu saw limited action, but recorded a pair of tackles against the Titans last week. The Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor retained his starting spot on a struggling Colts Offensive line. They host Washington in Week 8 with a new face at QB.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Coach Andy Reid said Niang could return to play after the Chiefs bye, which is this week. He has not yet played after suffering a major injury at the end of last season.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– The Vikings were on bye this past week and returned to action as they hosted the Arizona Cardinals.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– Schlottmann plays a big role on the Vikings’ special teams unit and remains a reserve center for the team.

Garrett Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow, in limited time on the field, has eight tackles and one tackle for loss on the season so far. The Texans play the Titans this week.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– The Seahawks activated Collier off the IR this week. There’s no word on if he’ll suit up this week or just return to practice. The Seahawks play the New York Giants in Week 8.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Joey Hunt, OL, Seattle Seahawks (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Injured Reserve)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions (Injured Reserve)

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

