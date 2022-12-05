Frito-Lay North America announced a $600,000 contribution to the US Soccer Foundation

Frito-Lay North America, the North American Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, announced a $600,000 contribution to the “All-In with Frito-Lay” initiative with the US Soccer Foundation.

This program is the first step in Frito-Lay’s three-year commitment to increase equity in soccer by working with partners and organizations to enhance resources and training for young athletes.

“Frito-Lay has pledged $1 million to charitable organizations to even the playing field,” Brett O’Brien, chief marketing officer of Frito-Lay North America, said in the announcement. “While soccer only requires a ball and a patch of grass to play, many barriers often relegate thousands of players to the sidelines. The ‘All-In with Frito-Lay’ initiative will help break these barriers through Incredible coaches, new equipment and resources that help keep young Athletes in the game.”

As part of the initiative, more than 1,000 coaches will be trained by the US Soccer Foundation, an expert with more than 25 years of experience in sports-based youth development. The coaches will be trained via evidence-based methods that incorporate mentorship, teach coaches to create lasting, positive connections with youth, and guide coaches on how to strengthen the social and emotional skills of young people in underserved communities.

Frito-Lay’s support funds the development of and access to coaching and mentoring training resources, as well as equipment, including soccer balls, goals and pinnies. Furthermore, the donation contributes to opportunities for coaches to attend soccer conferences and events throughout the year and spaces for training and workshops.