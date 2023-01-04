Frisco to hire consulting firm for Performing arts center

It’s Jan. 3, Frisco took new steps in bringing a performing arts center to its city.

Frisco City Council members voted to authorize an agreement valued at $99,300 with Theater Projects Consultants during a Jan. 3 meetings.

Theater Projects Consultants will offer consulting services related to a Performing arts center business plan, according to a staff report. Services will include developing a utilization strategy, management approach and business plan for three different types of venues: a 350-seat community venue, a 1,500-seat flexible venue and a 2,000-seat venue with a proscenium stage.

The company is expecting to begin work in January and will complete its final report by mid-April, according to the agreement document. Two Consultants with the company will travel to Frisco on three separate trips, including a trip to give a final presentation.

The project’s first task includes determining the viable utilization of proposed venues by analyzing the market, conducting organizational interviews and developing a community engagement strategy.

The second task includes building an estimated five-year business plan for each venue option, according to the agreement. The company will also establish a dedicated “hotline” to encourage stakeholder participation via email and phone.

At the conclusion of their work, the two consultants will travel to Frisco to give a final presentation and work with city officials to develop an action plan for next steps.

Theater Projects Consultants is an international consulting company that specializes in strategic planning, design services, acoustics and more, according to its website.

In 2021, Frisco entered into a development agreement that included public entities and the Developer Hall Group among its participants. The agreement included plans to construct a $66 million performing arts center with at least 1,250 seats in a main performance hall, and at least 250 seats in a community venue

The city and Frisco Independent School District announced they were parting ways on plans to build the joint Performing arts center in August. The school district is planning to build a visual and performing arts center for district use on school property with $43 million approved by Voters in 2018.

Frisco announced it would continue Pursuing options for a separate performing arts center in partnership with Hall Group.