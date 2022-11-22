Frisco company founds pro volleyball league

A new professional volleyball league launched recently, founded by Stephen Evans, president of Frisco-based The Remedy and Dave Whinham, president and CEO of The TEAM Management. The two have years of combined experience in industry consulting and managing professional sports leagues, according to a news release.

Pro Volleyball Federation has attracted well-known founding partners from inside and outside the sport including Super Bowl Champion Trent Dilfer, Team USA Veteran Jenna Rosenthal and two Legends of the sport – Cecile Reynaud and Laurie Corbelli.

Dilfer said until now, there has not been an opportunity to make a living as a professional in the United States.

“The lack of a major league Women’s professional volleyball league has always perplexed me. The athleticism, determination and emotion of the Athletes is so much fun to watch, and the game is so big overseas,” Dilfer said in the news release. “That’s why I am so pumped about the Pro Volleyball Federation. This is going to be huge and I am so excited to be a part of something long overdue.”

Whinham said the league will be built on viability, quality, and fairness.

“That’s not a slogan – it’s a commitment. We have set out to impact lives and help create Legacies – and that’s what really matters,” Whinham said.

USA Volleyball Hall of Famer Jen Spicher, the chief executive officer of the new organization, said the league has been 18 months in the making.

“We are finally at this exciting point where we can tell the world about this fantastic new opportunity for these awesome athletes,” Spicher said. “I was a college volleyball player and I know first-hand the excitement that all of these young ladies are feeling to finally have a Meaningful opportunity to be a professional volleyball player without having to go overseas.”

The Pro Volleyball Federation will soon announce team markets and ownership groups, broadcast alliances, league investors and other key partners.

Those wishing to become a part of Pro Volleyball Federation, whether as a player, coach, team owner, investor, sponsor, vendor, media company or host venue can email [email protected] or visit provolleyballfederation.com.