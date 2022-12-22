Frigid Huskies Can’t Come in from the Cold, Lose to Auburn

The 23rd-ranked Auburn basketball team wore all-white game uniforms, was backed by the most vocal section of fans in the arena and never trailed, not once.

One might have thought this non-conference encounter was played in the heart of the South.

Well, just south of University Village, but the Washington Huskies still treated it as a foreign and unfriendly environment, losing 84-61 to their SEC visitors from Alabama on Wednesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

