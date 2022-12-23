Frieze Editor’s Picks: Eileen Myles’s ‘Pathetic’ Anthology

Frieze Editor’s Picks is a fortnightly column in which a Frieze editor shares their recommendations for what to watch, read and listen to.

Eileen Myles, Pathetic Literature

If you love Multidisciplinary artists and you’ve been feeling listless, like I have, then Eileen Myles’s anthology Pathetic Literature (2022) is the perfect book for a quiet evening of pathos. ‘In general Poems are pathetic and Diaries are pathetic,’ explains the writer, art historian and one-time US Presidential candidate. ‘Really Literature is pathetic.’ Myles reclaims ‘pathetic’ from ‘pathetic masculinity’, a little-known 20th-century visual arts movement that orients itself around handicraft and the diaristic impulse. Myles goes on to rail against this movement, which gives you a sense of their writing writ large: disarmingly articulate and candid, sliding stunningly between grand themes and minute observations.

Eileen Myles: A Poet in the Art World2016, film still

Reading Pathetic Literature is like taking a road trip with an erudite and bizarre friend. I was struck by their description of the anthology as a ‘hollow’: an organic framework for other living things to burrow into. The pieces they’ve collected range from Molloy (1951) by Samuel Beckett (‘that old weirdo’, in Myles’s words); to Layli Long Soldier’s poem 38 (2017) on the 38 Dakota men executed under orders from Abraham Lincoln; to artist Precious Okoyomon’s ode to a mushroom-enhanced walk around Harlem. If you get the chance, I highly recommend seeing Myles do a live reading of their work; they’re a bit disorganized and prone to shoot off on tangents. After seeing Myles in person, I couldn’t help but read the prose with their voice in my head.

Pathetic Literature, 2022, book cover. Courtesy: Grove Press

The Menu

The political slogan ‘Eat the Rich’ verges on the literal in this dinner-themed class critique. Set in a restaurant on a remote island, where Diners pay USD $1,250 per head, The Menu (2022) stars Ralph Fiennes as chef Julian Slowik, serving up a tasting menu that is perfectly executed – no pun intended. Directed by Succession‘s (2018–ongoing) Mark Mylod – the king of savage, obscenity-laced one-liners – the film is visually lush, fast-paced, and quick-witted, with a strong ensemble cast.

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu, 2022. Courtesy: Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios; photograph: Eric Zachanowich

Those of us who grew up unaccustomed to lavish art world events will find solidarity with Anya Taylor-Joy’s character, Margot Mills, who is told – though the message is meant for her protection – that she most certainly does not belong. She shimmies out of Slowik’s deadly trap by asking for a Burger ‘to-go’, triggering Memories of the purest expression of his art as a cook at a chain restaurant. Although the film certainly pokes fun at the pretentiousness of haute cuisine, I don’t necessarily believe it is about the failure of high art. After all, if Slowik’s menu is a work of art, it’s a highly functional one when it comes to conveying the chef’s nihilistic message. The Menu‘s fantastical measures left me thinking about more real-world tensions: the narcissism required to believe that one has something important to contribute to a crowded cultural conversation; how those who set out to criticize an industry are often consumed by it; and how to maintain a pure love for art as far outside of Commerce as possible.

The Writer’s Co-op

With recent strikes and efforts to unionise The New Yorker, The New York Times, the Brooklyn Museum and The Museum of Modern Art, to name but a few, we’re finally talking more about money in art, particularly as it relates to salaries. On November 1, New York City’s pay transparency law went into effect. It requires employers with four or more employees – including independent contractors and interns – to list salary ranges in job postings. This has far-reaching implications: any employer hiring for a remote job that can be completed in the city must comply.

As a Frieze editor, I find this subject particularly important. Most of what you read in these pages has been written – and expertly copyedited – by freelancers. In fact, a 2019 report announced that 1 in 3 New Yorkers had performed freelance work in the previous 12 months. During the pandemic, when I was one of them, I found myself picking up The Writer’s Co-op podcast, where co-hosts Wudan Yan and Jenni Gritters address the nuts and bolts of freelance writing: finding clients, creating budgets, negotiating rates and navigating taxes. It should be noted that this podcast is dedicated more to the business of writing than the craft of it – I’ll save that for another installment of Frieze Editor’s Picks.