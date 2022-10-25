Friends Together meets $50,000 fundraising goal | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA — It took less than a month for Friends Together to raise the $50,000 it needed as a match to receive the same amount from an Anonymous donor.

The donor came forward last month and pledged $30,000 if the non-profit organization could raise the same by the end of October, and, when the money was raised quickly, the amount was raised to $50,000.

Friends Together confirmed on Tuesday that the goal was met, which means the organization will receive at least $100,000 in total.

Many local partners made donations, some of which came from fundraising events to achieve the goal.

Friends Together founder Judy Burns said the money could be used to acquire more vehicles to help transport people to doctor appointments out of town and to support the transportation program as a whole. She said a portion of the money may also be used to help fill staffing needs and to expand programs and services in other areas in Northeast Michigan outside of Alpena.

Friends Together was established in 1996 after Burns’ daughter, Dawn, died in 1995. Burns promised her daughter that no one would face cancer alone as they did. Since then, the organization has proven a critical resource for people who have cancer, as well as those close to them.

