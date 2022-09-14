Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation 3rd Annual Fort Scott Golf Classic Results

Saturday, September 10th was a perfect day for the Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation to hold their 3rd Annual Fort Scott Golf Classic. Our 2021 tournament was canceled due to a COVID outbreak, but this year we had no problem. The Tournament was held at the beautiful Woodland Hills Golf Course in Fort Scott. It was fantastic golfing weather; the day started in the 60’s but quickly warmed to the 80’s.

Play began at 9 am with 19 teams. Prizes were given out to 1St and 2n.d places in A, B, and C Flights. The winners were: A Flight 1St Place went to the team of Tarrell Vann, Danny Brown, Jarod Brad, and Tim Bradbury; A Flight 2n.d Place went to the team of Michael Harper, Shawn Marshall, Travis Schilling, and Chris Harper; B Flight 1St Place went to the team of Trentyn Moore, Tim Moore, Brett Scott, and Mark Bruder; and B Flight 2n.d Place went to the team of Dustin Hall, Matt Wheeler, Clint Lawrence, and Ryan; C Flight 1St Place went to the team of Wally Maples, Mike Prince, Jake Scott, and Michael Hatcher; and C Flight 2n.d place went to the team of Marcus Alexander, Michael Alexander, Larry Alexander, and Landon Bennett.

Along with the two flights, prizes were handed out for the Longest Drive which went to Steve Sewell and Closest to the Pin which went to Dustin Fowler. Players were also given the opportunity to try their chances with the “Trouble” Hole in One game on hole 11.

At the end of the tournament, door prizes were given out to several lucky golfers. The door prizes included: garden decor and gift bag from Heidrick’s True Value, coffee mugs and ballcaps courtesy of Kale Nelson State Farm, and Gift Certificates to G & W, Miller Feed, The Butcher Block, Sharky’s, Luther’s BBq and tickets to Grand Country Music Hall in Branson courtesy of Fort Scott Broadcasting.

Along with the door prizes, a silent auction was held for a fire pit courtesy of Niece Products of Fort Scott.

All money raised from the event goes towards the Foundation’s mission of providing quality and affordable homes for our Neighbors with intellectual/developmental Disabilities in the eight counties of Allen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson.

“Without the generosity of our communities, this fun event could not have been held. Thank you to all the Golfers who participated as well as to our event sponsors: corporate, hole, and in-kind. This tournament would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors. Thank you to Heartland HomeCare; Ashcraft Pest Control; Atkins Insurance; Bourbon County Cars; Brigg’s Auto of Fort Scott; Cheney Witt Chapel; Don’s Spirits and Wines, LLC; Diehl, Banwart, & Bolton; H&H Agency; Heidrick True Value; Kansas Teacher’s Community Credit Union; Konantz-Cheney Chapel; John & George Masterson; Medical Lodge of Fort Scott; Mertz Tax Service; Microtronics; Peerless Products; SEK Financial; Stewart Realty Co; Young’s Welding; and Wise Accounting. It is friends like you that allow us to provide services to our Neighbors with I/DD and to help them achieve the quality of life they seek. Thank you.” stated Special Projects Coordinator, Tricia Campbell.

