Friends of School of the Arts receives $10,000 award from Spectrum/Ovation TV

By: Kevin Oklobzija

February 1, 2023

Spectrum and Ovation TV officially will present a $10,000 award to Friends of School of the Arts, part of a national program that has distributed $500,000 since 2017. The 2021-22 Stand For The Arts Awards recognize local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs and promote art education. Friends of School of the Arts will use funding …



