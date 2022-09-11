Friends of Dubuque Soccer Complex raises $500,000

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) – A group of people in Dubuque, the independent Friends of Dubuque Soccer Complex are offering to donate $500,000 to the Dubuque Community School District, but it comes with a catch.

They’re asking the district to sell the Dubuque soccer complex to the non-profit Dubuque Soccer Alliance instead of accepting a bid from an Arizona-based company Court One. This comes after the school board voted 5 to 2 to move forward with selling the complex to Court One.

Court One’s proposal includes building a multi-sport facility that would reduce the number of fields from 7 to 5. It would also charge the Alliance to rent its facilities for a dollar if certain conditions are met. The private company offered a bid of $1,800,000 while The Dubuque Soccer Alliance offered a bid of about $1,500,000.

Members of the Friends of the Dubuque Soccer Complex say they think this offer of a $500,000 donation would help address any budget concerns for the district.

“We’re trying to do what’s best for this facility but also recognize that we need to help Dubuque Community Schools because they presented an issue and a concern that I think we need to take seriously,” Iowa Rep. Charles Isenhart, member of the Friends of Dubuque Soccer Complex, said.

The soccer complex is also used for cross country events for Dubuque’s Public High Schools Dubuque Senior, and Dubuque Hempstead, as well as the Colleges and Universities in the Dubuque area Loras, Clarke, and the University of Dubuque.

The school district is holding a public hearing Monday night at 5:30 PM at the forum at 2300 Chaney Road to discuss the sale of the complex.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.