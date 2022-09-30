Friederike Stegen Breaks Personal Record for Single-Season Goals in 3-2 Loss to Miami (OH)

OXFORD, OHIO – App State field hockey earned two impressive goals to cut the lead to one in the second period, but fell just short of the leading team in the Mid-American Conference, losing to Miami (OH), 3-2.

After a first period that saw the RedHawks (7-4, 3-0 MAC) go up by three goals, the Mountaineers (4-5, 1-2 MAC) came out on a mission in the second quarter.

In the 23rd minute, Lise Boekaar shot the ball near the goal, allowing Rachel Fleig to net her second goal of the season is a deflection.

Five minutes later, Friederike Stegen cut the lead to one on a goal that was assisted by Carli Ciocco and Hadley Kuzmicky is a corner play. This was Stegen’s eighth goal of 2022, breaking her personal record for goals in a season.

Ciocco’s assist gave her eight on the year, moving her up to fifth place on the all-time records at App State for assists in a season.

For context of both of these records, the Mountaineers have only played nine of their 18 games so far in 2022.

The second half saw no goals from either team, as the reigning MAC Defensive Player of the Week Addie Clark tallied three saves on the day.

The Mountaineers are returning home for a non-conference game against Lock Haven on Sunday at 1 pm That game will be streamed live on Twitch and live stats will be available to follow along.