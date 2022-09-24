Friday’s prep highlights: Jones, Gray lead Maroons girls’ golf | Sports

Central’s Jones, Gray fare best at UI Course

SAVOY — Champaign Central girls’ Golfers Addison Jones and Makenna Gray led the way for area teams on Friday at the John Macek Invitational.

Jones (94) and Gray (99) paced the seventh-place Maroons, who had a team score of 406 at the University of Illinois Golf Course.

ACS volleyball continues winning streak

ARTHUR — Arthur Christian volleyball earned its fifth straight win on Friday, defeating Uni High for the second time this season for a 25-15, 25-14 East Central Illinois Conference home win.

Liana Kauffman and Selah Gregory controlled the net for the Conquering Riders (16-6), combining for 18 kills and four blocks. Alayna Cutler was also impressive, recording six aces versus the Illineks (4-14). Xenia Mongwa had three kills, two blocks and two aces for Uni High.

Read, IW boys’ golf finish as runner-up

SHELDON — Tyler Read fired a 40 to lead Iroquois West to a runner-up finish on Friday at the Watseka Invitational.

The second-place Raiders (175) finished four strokes behind team Champion Kankakee at Shewami Country Club. Read finished third in the individual medalist chase.

Milford’s Adin Portwood and Watseka’s Lathan Bowling both recorded top-five individual finishes after shooting rounds of 41. Milford placed third as a team (179), while Watseka was fourth (185) and Cissna Park was eighth (226).

First Baptist soccer stays hot

WAUKEGAN — Jeremiah Watson and That is, Epling each scored twice for Danville First Baptist boys’ soccer in its 7-0 drubbing of Lake Country Christian on Friday.

Josiah Watson, Drew Lightcap and Rem Rebert each produced one goal for DFB (5-0-2), and Jake Cummins recorded the goalkeeper shutout.