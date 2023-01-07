Friday’s college roundup: Maine beats Alaska Anchorage with a last-minute goal, 1-0

Thomas Freel pounced on a Loose Puck in front after a blocked shot and scored the only goal with 20 seconds remaining, lifting Maine to a 1-0 win over Alaska Anchorage in a men’s hockey game Friday night at Alfond Arena in Orono.

Victor Ostman made 25 saves for his third shutout of the season as Maine improved to 7-9-2.

BOWDOIN 3, AMHERST 2: Chris Brown’s goal with 3:38 remaining lifted the Polar Bears (8-1-1, 4-1-1 NESCAC) over the Mammoths (6-3-2, 5-1) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin’s Andy Stoneman tied the game earlier in the third. Luke Wheeler gave the Polar Bears a 1-0 lead in the first.

COLBY 4, HAMILTON 3: Jake Macdonald scored short-handed with 2:15 remaining as the Mules (7-3, 5-1 NESCAC) edged the Continentals (5-6, 3-3) in Waterville.

Colby built a 3-0 lead on goals by Alex Bourhas in the second period and Henry Molson and Dan Juzych in the third before Hamilton rallied, capped by Logan Greene’s power-play goal with 3:34 left.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 73, WESLEYAN 62: Sydney Jones scored 10 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Polar Bears (10-2, 1-0 NESCAC) erased a nine-point deficit to beat the Cardinals (5-7, 0-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Bowdoin trailed 56-47 entering the fourth but outscored Wesleyan 26-6 in the final 10 minutes. The Polar Bears took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Tori Beck that made it 60-58 with 6:17 remaining, then held Wesleyan to four free throws the rest of the way.

Sela Kay added 17 points.

TRINITY 67, COLBY 43: The Bantams (12-1, 1-0 NESCAC) used a 32-12 advantage over the middle two quarters to pull away from the Mules (4-7, 0-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Chelsea Ibenegbu was the only Colby player in double figures, finishing with 12 points.

UCONN: The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said.

UConn (12-2) does not have the required seven healthy Scholarship players to put a team on the court. The Huskies have also been playing without head Coach Geno Auriemma, who is taking time off because of an undisclosed illness.

Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They joined sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list, leaving only six healthy players.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WESLEYAN 81, BOWDOIN 65: Preston Maccoux scored all of his 26 points in the second half, including 16 during a 25-8 run shortly after Halftime as the Cardinals (6-5, 1-0 NESCAC) rallied past the Polar Bears (6-6, 0-1 ) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin, which led by 12 late in the first half, was paced by James McGowan with 23 points. Michael Simonds added 11 and Alex Halpern had 10.

TRINITY 87, COLBY 80: Henry Vetter scored eight of his 22 points in overtime as the Bantams (12-1, `1-0 NESCAC) fought off the Mules (12-2, 0-1) in Waterville.

Lucas Green led Colby with 23 points, including a pair of free throws that tied the game with five seconds left in regulation. Noah Tyson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Max Poulton scored 13, and Will King had 11 points and 16 assists.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Madison Chagnon and Amanda Crowley scored the tying and go-ahead goals just 1:16 apart in the second period as the Huskies (6-7) beat the Nor’easters (5-8-1) in Gorham.

Saige MacLeod added a third-period goal, and Haley McKim made 26 saves for the Huskies.

UNE’s Hannah Humes opened the scoring in the first period.

BOSTON COLLEGE 4, MAINE 1: Abby Newhook, Hannah Bilka and Kelly Browne each had a goal and an assist for the Eagles (13-7-1, 11-5 Hockey East) in a win over the Black Bears (11-12, 8-8) in Boston.

Mira Seregely gave Maine a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal in the first period, but Newhook tied it just 23 seconds later, and the Eagles broke it open with three goals in the second.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 6, BOWDOIN 1: Serena Seiple scored twice and the Camels (6-2) converted 2 of 4 power plays in a win over the Polar Bears (6-5) at New London, Connecticut.

Elena DiMagno scored Bowdoin’s goal in the second period.

HAMILTON 1, COLBY 0: Nancy Loh’s goal early in the second period held up for the Continentals (8-2, 4-1 NESCAC) against the Mules (8-1, 2-1) in Clinton, New York.

Mandy Busky made 26 saves for Colby.