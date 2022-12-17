Friday sports: Basketball, soccer results

Photo: Damyia Cummings of Hernando is shown in Thursday’s game against DeSoto Central at the Shan Whiteside Classic, which continues Saturday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com)

Friday, Dec. 16

Prep boys basketball

  • Northpoint Christian 56, Magnolia Heights 39
    • Northpoint: Christian Gilliland 22, Grayson Alford 17.
    • Gilliland named Player of the Game
  • Lewisburg 57, Senatobia 50
    • Lewisburg: Gage Haley 16, Josiah Nelson 14. Haley was named Player of the Game.
  • Olive Branch 98, Southaven 82
  • Horn Lake 60, Holmes County Central 48
    • Horn Lake: Kyren Pernell 19, Kylen Pernell 17. Kyren Pernell named Player of the Game.

Prep girls basketball

  • Lewisburg 43, Senatobia 29
    • Lewisburg: Allie Carroll, Allison Irby 13. Carroll was named Player of the Game.
  • Northpoint Christian 46, Magnolia Heights 31
    • Northpoint: Nailah Herrera 19. Herrera was named Player of the Game
  • Olive Branch 43, Southaven 35

NBA G League Basketball

  • Memphis Hustle 117, Rio Grande Valley Vipers 113 (box score)

Prep boys soccer

  • Lewisburg 1, Long Beach 0
  • DeSoto Central at Biloxi

Prep girls soccer

  • Lewisburg 1, Long Beach 0
  • DeSoto Central at Biloxi

SPORTS ETC.: Olive Branch High School basketball guard Jaylyn Tyler was honored Friday night for reaching the 1,000 point club for his career.

