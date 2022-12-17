Friday sports: Basketball, soccer results
Photo: Damyia Cummings of Hernando is shown in Thursday’s game against DeSoto Central at the Shan Whiteside Classic, which continues Saturday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com)
Friday, Dec. 16
Prep boys basketball
- Northpoint Christian 56, Magnolia Heights 39
- Northpoint: Christian Gilliland 22, Grayson Alford 17.
- Gilliland named Player of the Game
- Lewisburg 57, Senatobia 50
- Lewisburg: Gage Haley 16, Josiah Nelson 14. Haley was named Player of the Game.
- Olive Branch 98, Southaven 82
- Horn Lake 60, Holmes County Central 48
- Horn Lake: Kyren Pernell 19, Kylen Pernell 17. Kyren Pernell named Player of the Game.
Prep girls basketball
- Lewisburg 43, Senatobia 29
- Lewisburg: Allie Carroll, Allison Irby 13. Carroll was named Player of the Game.
- Northpoint Christian 46, Magnolia Heights 31
- Northpoint: Nailah Herrera 19. Herrera was named Player of the Game
- Olive Branch 43, Southaven 35
NBA G League Basketball
- Memphis Hustle 117, Rio Grande Valley Vipers 113 (box score)
Prep boys soccer
- Lewisburg 1, Long Beach 0
- DeSoto Central at Biloxi
Prep girls soccer
- Lewisburg 1, Long Beach 0
- DeSoto Central at Biloxi
SPORTS ETC.: Olive Branch High School basketball guard Jaylyn Tyler was honored Friday night for reaching the 1,000 point club for his career.