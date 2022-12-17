Friday sports: Basketball, soccer results

Photo: Damyia Cummings of Hernando is shown in Thursday’s game against DeSoto Central at the Shan Whiteside Classic, which continues Saturday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com)

Friday, Dec. 16

Prep boys basketball

Northpoint Christian 56, Magnolia Heights 39 Northpoint: Christian Gilliland 22, Grayson Alford 17. Gilliland named Player of the Game

Lewisburg 57, Senatobia 50 Lewisburg: Gage Haley 16, Josiah Nelson 14. Haley was named Player of the Game.

Olive Branch 98, Southaven 82

Horn Lake 60, Holmes County Central 48 Horn Lake: Kyren Pernell 19, Kylen Pernell 17. Kyren Pernell named Player of the Game.



Prep girls basketball

Lewisburg 43, Senatobia 29 Lewisburg: Allie Carroll, Allison Irby 13. Carroll was named Player of the Game.

Northpoint Christian 46, Magnolia Heights 31 Northpoint: Nailah Herrera 19. Herrera was named Player of the Game

Olive Branch 43, Southaven 35

NBA G League Basketball

Memphis Hustle 117, Rio Grande Valley Vipers 113 (box score)

Prep boys soccer

Lewisburg 1, Long Beach 0

DeSoto Central at Biloxi

Prep girls soccer

Lewisburg 1, Long Beach 0

DeSoto Central at Biloxi

SPORTS ETC.: Olive Branch High School basketball guard Jaylyn Tyler was honored Friday night for reaching the 1,000 point club for his career.