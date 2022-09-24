Friday night scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re officially through the halfway point of the regular season.

Week 5 turned the page to the Midway mark. District play Ramps up significantly next week and playoff pressures begin ramping up.

So, how did Friday night’s football action play out?

Top-ranked Trinity Christian won a 43-30 Shootout against visiting Columbia.

Well. 2 Bartram Trail roared past Rival St. Augustine 59-37 for its fifth consecutive win in that St. Johns County rivalry.

Speaking of St. Johns, the newest programs there, Beachside and Tocoi Creek, stayed on their hot paths. The Barracudas hammered Ridgeview (42-15) while the Toros edged Clay (26-21). Those schools are a combined 7-2.

Fourth-ranked Creekside used special teams to Rein in No. 8 Mandarin, 37-27.

Well. 7 Bolles dropped its third consecutive game, falling 26-7 to Savannah Benedictine. It marks the first time since the 1988 season that the Bulldogs (2-3) have lost three straight games, albeit, all to excellent programs (unbeatens Brunswick and Trinity Christian before the Cadets). Benedictine is the defending Class 4A state champion in Georgia.

The perfect seasons continued for Palatka and Interlachen. The Panthers (4-0) walloped Lake Weir 36-0, while the Rams (5-0) beat Keystone Heights, 26-12.

Also staying perfect were Bishop Kenny (5-0), Episcopal (4-0), University Christian (5-0) and Bradford (4-0).

Those four joined Bartram, Trinity, Palatka and Interlachen as local Florida programs with unblemished records entering Week 6.

Among South Georgia unbeatens, Brunswick (5-0), Pierce County (5-0) and Ware County (4-0) remain perfect. The Pirates headlined Friday night with a 55-21 rout of Glynn Academy in the City Championship showdown.

Speaking of streaking, First Coast beat Westside 14-12 for its third consecutive win. That streak is the best by the Buccaneers (3-1) since De’Andre Johnson’s final season at First Coast in 2014.

Week 5 results, Florida

All games 7 pm unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Monday, Sept. 19

Mainland 22, Flagler Palm Coast 16

Friday, Sept. 23

Baker County 34, Guest 14

Baldwin 27, Parker 14

Bartram Trail 59, St. Augustine 37

Bradford 21, Quincy Munroe 7

Beachside 42, Ridgeview 15

Bishop Kenny 35, West Nassau 0

Bishop Snyder 22, Harvest Community 18

Branford 22, Paxon 21

Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast 6

Christ’s Church (0-4) at St. John Paul II (3-0), late

Creekside 37, Mandarin 27

Englewood 36, Stanton 0

Episcopal 42, NFEI 12

First Coast 14, Westside 12

Fletcher 21, Sandalwood 20

Gainesville Oak Hall 35, Eagle’s View 0

Hilliard 24, Crescent City 14

Interlachen 26, Keystone Heights 12

Matanzas 7, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Mayo Lafayette 34, Zarephath Academy 14

Middleburg 35, Ribault 20

Nease 27, Orange Park 12

Palatka 36, ​​Lake Weir 0

Ponte Vedra 34, Menendez 12

Raines 20, Trinity Catholic 17

Riverside Christian (0-2-1) vs. Cedar Creek Christian (2-1), late

Savannah Benedictine 26, Bolles 7

Suwannee 10, North Marion 7

Tallahassee Chiles 27, Oakleaf 23

Tocoi Creek 26, Clay 21

Trinity Christian 43, Columbia 30

Union County 45, Newberry 0

University Christian 49, Rabun Gap (NC) 13

University Orange 22, Flagler Palm Coast 18

White 34, Riverside 0*

Williston 56, Fort White 28

Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, Hollis Christian, Impact Christian, Jackson, Providence, St. Joseph, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion, Yulee.

Television coverage

Game of the Week: Creekside 37, Mandarin 27

All star of the night: Creekside’s Sean Ashenfelder

Play of the Night: Brunswick’s William Heck

Super 10: How our top 10 teams fared in Week 5

Football Friday: Brunswick 55, Glynn Academy 21

Football Friday: Nease 27, Orange Park 12

Football Friday: White 34, Riverside 0*

Football Friday: Ponte Vedra 34, Menendez 12

Football Friday: Fletcher 21, Sandalwood 20

Football Friday: Middleburg 35, Ribault 20

Football Friday: Bartram Trail 59, St. Augustine 37

Football Friday: Episcopal 42, NFEI 12

Football Friday: Bishop Kenny 35, West Nassau 0

Football Friday: Tocoi Creek 26, Clay 21

Football Friday: Trinity Christian 43, Columbia 30

Football Friday: Beachside 42, Ridgeview 15

Football Friday: Baldwin 27, Parker 14

Week 6 schedule, Florida

All games 7 pm unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Monday, Sept. 26

Yulee (2-1) at Tradition Prep (0-2), 6 p.m

Friday, Sept. 30

Beachside (3-1) at Hilliard (3-2)

Bishop Kenny (5-0, 0-0) at Wolfson (2-2, 0-0), 6:30 pm*

Bolles (2-3, 0-0) at Episcopal (4-0, 0-0)*

Bradford (4-0, 0-0) at Keystone Heights (1-3, 0-0), 7:30 pm*

Columbia (2-3, 0-0) at Orange Park (1-3, 0-0)*

Creekside (4-1, 0-1) at Oakleaf (3-2, 1-0)*

Deltona Trinity Christian (2-2) at Eagle’s View (1-3)

Englewood (3-1, 0-0) at First Coast (3-1, 0-0), 6:30 pm*

Fernandina Beach (1-3, 0-0) at Yulee (2-1, 0-0)*

Flagler Palm Coast (3-2, 0-0) at Ponte Vedra (2-2, 0-0)*

Fleming Island (3-1, 0-1) at Bartram Trail (5-0, 0-0)*

Gainesville (0-5, 0-1) at Menendez (2-3, 0-1)*

Harvest Community (2-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-1)

Impact Christian (1-2) at Hollis Christian (0-4)

Mandarin (3-2) at Lake Mary (3-1)

NFEI (2-3) at Hamilton County (0-3), 7:30 p.m

Parker (1-4) at Fletcher (3-2), 6:30 p.m

Ribault (3-2, 0-0) at Jackson (4-1, 0-0), 6:30 pm*

Ridgeview (1-4, 0-0) at Middleburg (1-4, 0-0)*

St. Augustine (2-3, 1-0) at Matanzas (2-3, 0-0)*

St. Joseph (1-3) at Ocala Trinity Catholic (2-2, 0-0)

Sandalwood (1-3) at Nease (1-4)

Taylor County (2-3, 0-0) at Suwannee (1-3, 0-0), 7:30 pm*

Taylor Pierson (1-3, 0-0) at Crescent City (1-3, 0-0)*

Tocoi Creek (4-1, 0-0) at Palatka (4-0, 0-0)*

Trinity Christian (5-0, 1-0) at Christ’s Church (0-4, 0-1)*

Union County (3-1, 0-0) at Wildwood (4-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (5-0, 1-0) at Providence (2-2, 0-0)*

West Nassau (1-4, 0-0) at Baker County (3-1, 0-1)*

White (4-1) at Madison County (2-3)

Young Kids in Motion (2-2) at Jordan Christian Prep (1-2)

Zarephath Academy (1-4) at West Oaks (1-3)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Riverside (2-3) at Raines (2-2), 2 p.m

Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, Stanton, Westside.

Week 6 results, Georgia

region games indicated by an *

Friday, Sept. 23

Brunswick 55, Glynn Academy 21*

Camden County 47, Atlantic Coast 6

Pierce County 49, Brantley County 7*

Ware County 22, Bainbridge 16

Off: Charlton County.

Week 7 schedule, Georgia

All games at 7:30 pm; region games indicated by an *

Friday, Sept. 30

Brunswick (5-0, 1-0) at Grovetown (3-2, 0-1)*

Charlton County (3-2) at Dublin (2-2)

Effingham County (3-2, 1-0) at Glynn Academy (2-3, 0-1)*

Pierce County (5-0, 1-0) at Appling County (2-1, 0-0)*

Off: Camden County, Ware County