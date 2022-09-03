Friday Night Rewind: Oregon high school football Week 1 scores, stories, links

The games were only just getting started on Thursday night. Friday is chock full of exciting Oregon high school football action.

If you need a refresher on what’s happening this fall, The Oregonian/OregonLive has a preview for every district in the 6A and 5A classifications and a look at the top teams in Class 4A.

Jordan Fisher Rushes for 238 yards, two touchdowns as Westview Tops Clackamas in season-opener

South Medford victorious in trip north, routs Beaverton 41-0 to open 2022 campaign

West Albany opens the 2022 season, league play with a dominant showing against Corvallis

Josiah Davis’ three touchdowns lead North Salem in a 35-3 win over Roosevelt

Newberg comes back late for a 28-27 season-opening win over Grant

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Class 6A

FINAL: South Medford 41, Beaverton 0

FINAL: Lakeridge 47, McNary 0

FINAL: Sherwood 31, West Salem 14

FINAL: Sheldon 56, Glencoe 0

FINAL: Tualatin 19, Summit 12

FINAL: Farrington (HI) 21, McMinnville 18

FINAL: Jesuit 24, Skyview (WA) 21

FINAL: Westview 31, Clackamas 28

FINAL: Liberty 21, Sprague 19

FINAL: West Linn 56 at North Medford 6

FINAL: Hillsboro 43, Ida B. Wells 34

FINAL: Sunset 14, Sandy 9

FINAL: Mountainside 35, Roseburg 0

FINAL: Century 40, Forest Grove 20

FINAL: Oregon City 15, Jefferson 12

Grants Pass at Shasta (CA) 7 p.m

Class 5A

FINAL: Canby 21 at Mountain View 18

FINAL: Pendleton/Nixyaawii 27, Caldera 0

FINAL: Silverton 40, Dallas 29

FINAL: Lebanon 41, McKay 39

FINAL: Wilsonville 38, Thurston 35

FINAL: West Albany 40, Corvallis 14

FINAL: Marist Catholic 38, Churchill 7

FINAL: Redmond 44, Hood River Valley 8

FINAL: Southridge 42, Centennial 13

FINAL: South Albany 17, Central 7

FINAL: Eagle Point 54, Ashland 33

FINAL: North Eugene 38, Hidden Valley 26

FINAL: Willamette 27, Crescent Valley 26

FINAL: Crater 52, North Bend 0

Ridgeview at Springfield 7 p.m

Class 4A

FINAL: Weiser (ID) 13, La Grande 8

FINAL: Junction City 41, Elmira 6

FINAL: Banks 28, Astoria 0

FINAL: Mazama 26 at Estacada 14

FINAL: Marshfield 15, Tillamook 14

FINAL: Crook County 24, Philomath 21

FINAL: Scappoose 26, Gladstone 7

FINAL: St. Helens 37, La Salle Prep 0

FINAL: Pleasant Hill 26, Cottage Grove 0

FINAL: Madras 26, Sweet Home 20

FINAL: Stayton 36, Molalla 8

FINAL: Henley 22, Seaside 21

FINAL: Woodburn 42, Klamath Union 14

Parkrose at The Dalles 7 pm

Class 3A

FINAL: Scio 38, Rainier 14

FINAL: Vale 52, Irrigon 14

FINAL: 35 St. Mary’s, 6 Sutherlin

FINAL: Kennedy 52, Stanfield 8

FINAL: Dayton 48, Yamhill-Carlton 13

FINAL: Siuslaw 44, Newport 7

FINAL: Cascade Christian 53, Douglas 6

FINAL: Ontario 48, Caldwell (ID) 28

FINAL: New Plymouth (ID) 26 at Nyssa 23 (OT)

FINAL: Warrenton 20, Amity 13

FINAL: North Marion 26, Harrisburg 21

FINAL: Creswell 47, Jefferson 7

FINAL: South Umpqua 50, Phoenix 6

FINAL: Colton 51, Valley Catholic 19

FINAL: Sisters 23, Burns 0

FINAL: North Valley 16, Lakeview 13

FINAL: La Pine 56, Corbett 0

FINAL: Coquille 31, Brookings-Harbor 6

McLoughlin at College Place (WA) 7 p.m

Class 2A

FINAL: Vernonia 30, Oakridge 6

FINAL: Heppner 46, Toledo 6

FINAL: Oakland 42, Monroe 14

FINAL: Nestucca 27, Central Linn 6

FINAL: Taft 27, North Douglas/Yoncalla 8

FINAL: Rogue River 24, Waldport 22

FINAL: Regis 29, Gaston 28

FINAL: Santiam 30, Knappa 0

FINAL: Tri Cities Prep (WA) 20, Umatilla 7

Sheridan at Bandon/Pacific, canceled

Class 1A (8)

FINAL: Powder Valley 40, Camas Valley 36

FINAL: Cove 66, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 20

FINAL: Imbler 44, Pilot Rock 8

FINAL: Bonanza 20, Tulelake (CA) 14

FINAL: Lost River 44, Adrian 28

Class 1A (6)

FINAL: Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 78, Huntington 0

FINAL: Glendale 55, Gilchrist 18

FINAL: Riddle 39, Days Creek 27

FINAL: Powers 14, Elkton 7

FINAL: Prairie City/Burnt River 64, Dayville/Monument 2

FINAL: Joseph 24, Echo 21

FINAL: Jewell 42, Mapleton 0

FINAL: Crow 52, ​​Triangle Lake 12

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Bellevue (WA) 1 p.m

South Salem at Liberty (WA) 1 p.m

Class 4A

Baker at Cascade 2 p.m

Class 3A

Life Christian (WA) at Salem Academy 2 p.m

Paradise (CA) at Santiam Christian 2 p.m

Class 2A

Blanchet Catholic at Gold Beach 1 p.m

Reedsport at Elgin 1 p.m

Gervais at Lowell 6 p.m

Weston-McEwen/Griswold at Culver 7 p.m

Class 1A (8)

Enterprise at Mohawk 10 am

Myrtle Point at Crane 4 p.m

Ione / Arlington at Wallowa 7:30 p.m

THURSDAY SCORES

Class 6A

FINAL: Bend 48, Lincoln 0

FINAL: Lake Oswego 20, Barlow 8

FINAL: Newberg 28, Grant 27

FINAL: North Salem 35, Roosevelt 3

FINAL: Reynolds 41, Cleveland 0

FINAL: Tigard 48, David Douglas 0

FINAL: South Eugene 26 at McDaniel 20

FINAL: Nelson 28, Aloha 0

Gresham at Franklin, canceled

Class 5A

FINAL: Putnam 28, Milwaukee 7

Class 2A

FINAL: Glide 35, Grant Union 8

FINAL: Willamina 34, Clatskanie 28

Class 1A (8)

FINAL: Chiloquin 44, Bonanza JV 20

FINAL: Perrydale 47, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 0

FINAL: Sherman/Condon 50, Alsea 6

FINAL: St. Paul 66 at Dufur 6

FINAL: Union 52, Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat 24

Class 1A (6)

FINAL: South Wasco County 33, Harper Charter 0

FINAL: Siletz Valley 32, McKenzie 7

After seeing a lot of highly-ranked players leave, reigning Champion Central Catholic remains a top program.

West Linn football has a new Coach and a new quarterback. For the Lions, this could be a formula for dominance.

The Sheldon football team is bigger and stronger in 2022, can the Irish return to the top level of Oregon football?

Reigning 5A Champion Silverton needed a new Coach that knows about winning. Enter former Tualatin Coach Dan Lever.

The Cleveland Warriors spent 2021 at junior varsity. In 2022, this team is back at varsity and built to last.

There’s a new playoff format in Class 6A. What do the state’s coaches think of the addition of a second bracket?

— Nik Streng, [email protected], @NikStreng