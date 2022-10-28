Friday Headlines: Potential NBA Draft Cats Edition

It’s become a standard for Kentucky to have multiple players projected to be selected in the NBA Draft. Kentucky has produced the most current NBA players (27) and has top-tier talent year after year. This season comes as no difference, with Kentucky having a loaded roster with several talented individuals. A few have been tabbed as potential draft picks with others having plenty of time to increase their draft stock.

In a new mock draft by The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston are tabbed as first rounders with Wallace currently projected as a Lottery pick. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin are currently listed as second round picks.

Wallace and Livingston are two incredible athletes with tons of raw talent. They boast high ceilings and have an incredible opportunity this year at Kentucky to move even closer to the top of the draft board.

Tshiebwe and Toppin are two veteran players who are seeing their game improve drastically as their careers continue to unfold. Another year of growth could help lift their names to the back of the first round or the very beginning of the second round.

While these four players are the four most likely to be drafted from this year’s team, there are a few who could play their way on to this board. Adou Thiero, Antonio Reeves, CJ Fredrick and Daimion Collins come to mind.

Recently head Coach Calipari somewhat compared Thiero to both Immanuel Quickley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the sense that he is behind “some other guys” but could very well prove that he should be playing by his performance on the court.

A pleasant surprise to this team’s early exhibition and scrimmage action has been Reeves. His ability to score in all phases of the game has been relatively impressive and the NBA is no doubt a scoring league.

It’s no secret that Fredrick is a knockdown shooter and several players have made a nice living doing just that in the NBA. A strong year shooting the basketball and remaining healthy on the court could be enough to earn himself a late round draft selection.

And finally Collins — arguably the team’s most hyped-up player heading into this season — has the physical tools that every NBA Scout loves. He’s added weight and is working on his Offensive skills. The natural traits are there and a breakout season could quickly build draft momentum for the second year Wildcat.

Tampa Bay and Tom Brady seeing the wrong side of history.

Looking forward to watching his career unfold.

Everything you need for tomorrow's game.

UT Coach not giving UK any bulletin board material this week.

Huge opportunity for the former Kentucky star.

Tough Blow for one of the best in the entire NFL.

Such a great story.

Pretty big upgrade for the former Florida star.

Can't afford to get behind early.