Friday Headlines: NFL Cats Edition

Although the season-opening Thursday Night Football game didn’t showcase any former Kentucky Wildcats, that doesn’t mean you won’t see any this Sunday or Monday. Nineteen former Wildcats are currently on active rosters in the NFL and you’ll have the chance to see several familiar faces from Kentucky Football during the Sunday games.

Josh Allen will star on the defensive line and Luke Fortner is in line to start at center for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they travel to Washington for a Matchup with Jamin Davis and the Commanders.

Marquan McCall and Phil Hoskins likely won’t earn the start on Sunday, but could each see time during situational Downs for when the Carolina Panthers take on the Cleveland Browns.

Josh Paschal is dealing with a sports hernia, but Logan Sternberg will have a backup role on the Offensive line when the Detroit Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brandin Echols and the New York Jets will host the Baltimore Ravens, Landon Young and the New Orleans Saints will travel to Atlanta and the Pittsburg Steelers with Benny Snell will travel to Cincinnati.

Bud Dupree, Lonnie Johnson and the Tennessee Titans will host Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson and the New York Giants in Nashville.

Two former NFL teammates will suit up against each other when the Green Bay Packers and Randall Cobb face the Minnesota Vikings and Za’Darius Smith.

Sunday night’s game will be a real treat as Super Bowl Champion Mike Edwards and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Kelvin Joseph, Quinton Bohanna and the Dallas Cowboys.

Monday night features another marquee Matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs where Darian Kinnard will serve as the backup right tackle for Patrick Mahomes.

Six other Wildcats are with NFL teams as members of the team’s practice squad. Those players are Josh Ali (Falcons), Yusuf Corker (Bengals), Lynn Bowden Jr. (Patriots), Quandre Mosely (Seahawks), Justin Rigg (Steelers) and Jon Toth (Commanders). It’s been 35 years since NFL teams had more than 19 players on their active rosters.

