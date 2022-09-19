Friday Football Frenzy: Pennsylvania, New Jersey high school scores for September 16, 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Week 2 of Friday Football Frenzy and it was another beautiful night for some football. CBS3 crews were all over the region this evening catching highlights from high school football games.
PENNSYLVANIA SCORES
Abraham Lincoln 47, Latin Charter 14
15 Academy Park, Chichester 6
Albert Gallatin 12, Uniontown 0
Aliquippa 33, Montour 0
Allentown Central Catholic 21, Parkland 14
Archbishop Wood 14, Philadelphia Northeast 6
Armstrong 49, Freeport 7
Athens 23, Wellsboro 13
Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0
Bald Eagle Area 42, Penns Valley 27
Bangor 26, Saucon Valley 21
Beaver Area 25, South Park 7
Beaver Falls 48, New Brighton 0
Bedford 61, Somerset 8
Bellwood-Antis 53, Everett 6
Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Clear Spring, Md. 0
Berwick 34, Williamsport 10
Bethel Park 36, Canon-McMillan 28
Bethlehem Catholic 24, Bethlehem Liberty 19
Big Spring 16, Camp Hill 6
38 Bishop Canevin, 17 Burgettstown
Bishop McCort 29, Greater Johnstown 7
Blackhawk 31, Umbridge 14
Bloomsburg 40, Midd-West 0
Blue Mountain 17, Pottsville 0
Boyertown 33, Pottsgrove 0
Brookville 7, Moniteau 0
Butler 40, Hollidaysburg 20
California 44, Jefferson-Morgan 6
Cambria Heights 54, Marion Center 14
Canton 63, Towanda 0
Carbondale 29, Tunkhannock 22
Carmichaels 46, West Greene 27
Carrick 42, Brownsville 8
Catasauqua 23, Mahanoy Area 0
Central Bucks East 21, Central Bucks South 7
Central Martinsburg 39, Forest Hills 16
Central Valley 58, Chartiers Valley 13
Central York 42, Spring Grove 7
Cheltenham 7, Springside Chestnut Hill 6
Chestnut Ridge 50, Central Cambria 28
Clarion Area 45, Punxsutawney 7
Clearfield 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Cocalico 56, Octorara 6
Conemaugh Township 35, Meyersdale 7
Conestoga 15, Haverford 14
Cornell 48, Avella 0
Corry 20, Harbor Creek 7
Coudersport 16, Smethport 0
Crestwood 49, Wyoming Valley West 21
Cumberland Valley 45, Central Dauphin East 14
Dallas 42, West Scranton 13
Dallastown Area 20, South Western 13
Danville 17, Loyalsock 14
Delaware Valley 42, Wallenpaupack 10
Downingtown East 42, Bishop Shanahan 7
Downingtown West 55, Avon Grove 0
Dubois 49, Bradford 20
Dunmore 40, Riverside 22
East Allegheny 33, South Allegheny 14
East Stroudsburg South 28, Pocono Mountain East 6
Eisenhower 46, Seneca 34
Elizabeth Forward 42, Shady Side Academy 21
Elizabethtown 34, Red Lion 17
Elk County Catholic 57, Sheffield 0
Elwood City Riverside 32, Mohawk 28
Emmaus 70, East Stroudsburg North 6
Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Solon, Ohio 14
Erie McDowell 52, Erie 14
Exeter 36, Governor Mifflin 6
Fairfield 25, Biglerville 7
Farrell 46, Greenville 7
Father Judge 49, Frankford 14
Fort Cherry 41, Chartiers-Houston 14
Fort Leboeuf 21, Fairview 7
Franklin Regional 16, Gateway 7
Freedom Area 28, Ellwood City 0
Garden Spot 19, Daniel Boone 10
Garnet Valley 35, Ridley 7
Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11
Great Valley 14, Oxford 7
Greencastle Antrim 35, Waynesboro 21
Greensburg Salem 28, Deer Lakes 14
Grove City 41, Sharon 25
Hamburg 39, Annville-Cleona 26
Hampton 38, Kiski Area 0
Harrisburg 44, Carlisle 15
Haverford School 21, La Salle 7
Hazleton Area 20, Wilkes-Barre Area 7
Hazleton Area 20, Wilkes-barre Ctc 7
Hempfield 42, Lancaster McCaskey 7
Hempfield Area 48, Shaler 7
Highlands 17, Pittsburgh North Catholic 7
Honesdale 14, Lackawanna Trail 12
Hughesville 34, Warrior Run 6
Jeannette 60, Frazier 14
Jenkintown 6, Halifax 3
Jersey Shore 49, Shikellamy 6
Juniata 36, Newport 0
Juniata Valley 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 12
Kane Area 48, Ridgway 27
Karns City 14, St. Marys 6
Kennard-Dale 47, Eastern York 21
Keystone Oaks 47, Waynesburg Central 13
Lakeland 63, Susquehanna 7
Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Donegal 0
Lancaster Catholic 26, Columbia 6
Leechburg 77, Springdale 0
Ligonier Valley 28, Apollo-Ridge 14
Line Mountain 26, Marian Catholic 19
Malvern Prep 17, Imhotep Charter 13
Manheim Central 49, Susquehannock 0
Manheim Township 17, Spring-Ford 14
Mapletown 43, Bethlehem Center 14
Mars 37, Indiana 0
McGuffey 55, Brentwood 0
McKeesport 33, Laurel Highlands 0
Meadville 69, Titusville 7
Mechanicsburg 34, Susquehanna Township 27
Mercer 42, Saegertown 24
Mercyhurst Prep 28, Northwestern 21
21 Methacton, 7 Upper Perkiomen
Mifflinburg 35, Central Mountain 7
Milton Hershey 35, Red Land 10
Minersville 30, Williams Valley 12
Monessen 42, Bentworth 9
Montoursville 35, Central Columbia 21
Mount Carmel 41, Milton 19
Mount Lebanon 17, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 16
Mount Pleasant 40, Valley 13
Mt. Carmel, Md. 54, Brashear 0
Muhlenberg 47, Lebanon 25
Muncy 56, Montgomery 15
New Oxford 36, Dover 18
Norristown 21, Pottstown 12
North Allegheny 53, Baldwin 7
North Penn 35, Neshaminy 28
North Schuylkill 49, Tamaqua 24
Northampton 69, Allentown Allen 0
Northern Bedford 55, Moshannon Valley 7
Northern Cambria 20, Blacklick Valley 13
Northern Cambria 20, United 13
Northern Cambria 20, United Valley 13
Northern Garrett, Md. 50, Mount Union 21
Northern Lehigh 61, Pine Grove 0
Northern York 17, Shippensburg 6
Northwest Area 35, North Penn-Mansfield 21
Northwestern Lehigh 48, Pen Argyl 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Salisbury 6
Oil City 64, Franklin 0
Old Forge 33, Mid Valley 7
Otto-Eldred 52, Bucktail 32
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, Carlynton 0
Owen J Roberts 28, Upper Merion 6
Palmerton 54, Jim Thorpe 29
Palumbo 22, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Penn Cambria 39, Bishop Guilfoyle 34
Penn Hills 35, Moon 0
Penn Manor 14, Cedar Crest 9
Penn-Trafford 14, Belle Vernon 13
Pennridge 34, Abington 0
Penns Manor 43, River Valley 14
Pennsbury 26, Central Bucks West 21
Peters Township 42, South Fayette 28
Philadelphia Central 29, Martin Luther King 18
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 26, Perkiomen Valley 10
Pleasant Valley 41, Allentown Dieruff 16
Plum 42, Norwin 13
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Quakertown 0
Port Allegany 46, Cameron County 0
Portage Area 35, Purchase Line 14
Quaker Valley 40, Seton-LaSalle 22
Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7
Reynolds 46, Cambridge Springs 6
Richland 21, Westmont Hilltop 14
Riverside 32, Mohawk 28
Roxborough 20, Overbrook 10
Schuylkill Valley 35, Kutztown 6
Selinsgrove 10, Shamokin 7, OT
Seneca Valley 13, Pine-Richland 3
Serra Catholic 38, Burrell 20
Sharpsville 28, Slippery Rock 14
Solanco 25, Ephrata 17
Souderton 35, Council Rock North 14
South Side 49, Northgate 0
South Williamsport 57, Cowanesque Valley 14
Southern Columbia 54, Lewisburg 0
Southern Huntingdon 47, Curwensville 20
Southern Lehigh 39, Palisades 0
Southmoreland 33, Knoch 24
State College 55, Altoona 14
Steel Valley 56, Imani Christian Academy 6
Steelton-Highspire 74, Boiling Springs 30
Sto-Rox 82, Charleroi 7
Strath Haven 41, Springfield 14
Stroudsburg 23, Pocono Mountain West 12
Sun Valley 28, West Chester Henderson 9
Taylor Allderdice 40, Perry Traditional Academy 6
Thomas Jefferson 31, Greater Latrobe 21
Tri-Valley 37, Schuylkill Haven 0
Trinity 35, Connellsville 14
Tussey Mountain 22, Huntingdon 6
Twin Valley 42, Fleetwood 14
Tyrone 37, Bellefonte 7
Union/AC Valley(FB) 26, Brockway 20
Unionville 17, Erie East 0
Unionville 17, West Chester East 0
Upper Dauphin 30, Susquenita 7
Upper Dublin 33, Bensalem 7
Upper St. Clair 49, Fox Chapel 7
Valley View 33, North Pocono 13
Warren 10, Conneaut Area 7
Washington 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 27
West Allegheny 52, New Castle 14
West Branch 28, Glendale 20
West Lawn Wilson 48, Reading 6
West Mifflin 35, Ringgold 0
West Perry 40, Camp Hill Trinity 14
56 West Shamokin, 50 Homer-Center
West York 34, York Suburban 20
Western Wayne 28, Abington Heights 21
Whitehall 37, Easton 14
William Tennent 30, Hatboro-Horsham 18
Wilmington 22, Hickory 21
Windber 54, North Star 13
Woodland Hills 14, North Hills 0
Wyoming Area 26, Nanticoke Area 13
Wyomissing 41, Berks Catholic 24
York 54, Northeastern 9
Yough 13, Derry 10
NEW JERSEY SCORES
Allentown 35, Robbinsville 18
Barnegat 20, Jackson Liberty 0
Barringer 13, Paterson Kennedy 12
Becton 42, Garfield 14
Bernards 35, Voorhees 0
Bloomfield 33, Livingston 26
Brick Memorial 16, Neptune 8
Bridgewater-Raritan 14, Hunterdon Central 7
Buena Regional 37, Pitman 0
Caldwell 42, Verona 20
Camden 33, West Deptford 10
Carteret 25, Plainfield 11
Cedar Grove 47, Boonton 13
Cherokee 21, Shawnee 14
Cinnaminson 31, Burlington City 6
Clearview Regional 35, Highland 7
Cliffside Park 21, Fort Lee 14
Colonia 28, Linden 25
Colts Neck 15, Jackson Memorial 7
Cranford 35, Woodbridge 28
Delaware Valley Regional 33, New Providence 14
Delsea 35, Ocean City 6
Donovan Catholic 35, Manalapan 6
Dover 35, Hopatcong 0
Dwight-Morrow 20, Memorial 8
Egg Harbor 56, Absegami 18
Florence 28, Princeton 0
Freehold Township 26, Howell 13
Gateway 20, Pennsville Memorial 7
Glassboro 12, Pleasantville 7
Glen Rock 33, Manchester Regional 0
Governor Livingston 25, JP Stevens 6
Hackensack 42, Belleville 0
Hackettstown 32, Lenape Valley 7
Haddon Township 21, Palmyra 12
Hammonton 21, Eastern 14
Hanover Park 42, Kittatinny 14
Hasbrouck Heights 49, North Arlington 16
Hawthorne 30, Saddle Brook 6
High Point 24, West Milford 6
Hightstown 28, Lawrence 7
Hillsborough 21, Ridge 11
Holy Spirit 21, Washington Township 14
Holy Trinity, NY 45, Immaculata 42
Iona Prep, NY 42, Don Bosco Prep 35
Jefferson 43, Vernon 36
Johnson 38, Metuchen 0
51 Kingsway, Vineland 7
Lenape 14, Williamstown 13
Lincoln 38, Bayonne 18
Lower Cape May Regional 47, Cumberland Regional 12
Lyndhurst 22, Secaucus 7
Mainland Regional 56, Atlantic City 26
Maple Shade 26, New Egypt 6
Matawan 36, Manchester 6
Middle Township 30, Clayton 26
Middletown North 28, Lacey 10
Millville 21, St. Augustine 14
Montgomery 27, Somerville 21
Moorestown 38, Triton 20
Morris Catholic 52, St. Peter’s, NY 28
New Brunswick 28, Franklin 26
North Brunswick 33, Old Bridge 7
North Warren 14, Parsippany 13
Northern Burlington 23, Cherry Hill West 14
Notre Dame 35, Ewing 0
Oakcrest 28, Bridgeton 6
Ocean Township 49, Brick Memorial 27
Old Tappan 35, Pascack Valley 0
Overbrook 36, Collingswood 7
Paramus 36, Demarest 34
Paramus Catholic 21, Chaminade, NY 20
Parsippany Hills 48, Montville 14
Pascack Hills 41, Fair Lawn 13
Passaic Tech 12, West Orange 6
Passaic Valley 17, Lakeland 6
Pennsauken 31, Burlington Township 13
Pequannock 21, Whippany Park 14
Perth Amboy 10, Iselin Kennedy 8
Phillipsburg 48, North Hunterdon 21
Piscataway 40, Monroe 24
Point Pleasant Boro 41, Holmdel 10
Rahway 27, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 7
Ramapo 49, Sparta 14
Red Bank Catholic 35, Middletown South 0
Red Bank Regional 31, Toms River South 12
Ridgefield Park 41, Mahwah 21
Ridgewood 7, Northern Highlands 6
Rumson-Fair Haven 44, Wall 20
Rutherford 44, Lodi 16
Sayreville 14, Edison 6
Schalick 34, Riverside 14
Seneca 23, Paul VI 7
Shabazz 42, Hoboken 12
South Brunswick 29, East Brunswick 14
South Hunterdon 21, Middlesex 0
South Plainfield 53, North Plainfield 30
Southern 7, Long Branch 0
Spotswood 28, Highland Park 6
St. John Vianney 30, Monmouth 0
29 St. Joseph-Metuchen, 19 Union
St. Peter’s Prep 32, Delbarton 27
St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Summit 6
Teaneck 26, Indian Hills 7
Timber Creek 28, Rancocas Valley 15
Toms River East 14, Pinelands Regional 6
Toms River North 64, Central Regional 0
Waldwick 38, New Milford 7
Wallington 33, Emerson 7
Warren Hills 21, Mendham 20
Wayne Hills 40, North Bergen 6
Wayne Valley 24, West Essex 14
Weequahic 52, Snyder 6
West Morris 27, Roxbury 0
Westfield 38, Elizabeth 20
Westwood 34, River Dell 7
Willingboro 31, Delran 0
Wood-Ridge 14, Park Ridge 12
Woodstown 14, Deptford 6
