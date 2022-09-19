Friday Football Frenzy: Pennsylvania, New Jersey high school scores for September 16, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Week 2 of Friday Football Frenzy and it was another beautiful night for some football. CBS3 crews were all over the region this evening catching highlights from high school football games.

Watch the video above for the Frenzy highlights.

PENNSYLVANIA SCORES

Abraham Lincoln 47, Latin Charter 14

15 Academy Park, Chichester 6

Albert Gallatin 12, Uniontown 0

Aliquippa 33, Montour 0

Allentown Central Catholic 21, Parkland 14

Archbishop Wood 14, Philadelphia Northeast 6

Armstrong 49, Freeport 7

Athens 23, Wellsboro 13

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0

Bald Eagle Area 42, Penns Valley 27

Bangor 26, Saucon Valley 21

Beaver Area 25, South Park 7

Beaver Falls 48, New Brighton 0

Bedford 61, Somerset 8

Bellwood-Antis 53, Everett 6

Berlin-Brothersvalley 41, Clear Spring, Md. 0

Berwick 34, Williamsport 10

Bethel Park 36, Canon-McMillan 28

Bethlehem Catholic 24, Bethlehem Liberty 19

Big Spring 16, Camp Hill 6

38 Bishop Canevin, 17 Burgettstown

Bishop McCort 29, Greater Johnstown 7

Blackhawk 31, Umbridge 14

Bloomsburg 40, Midd-West 0

Blue Mountain 17, Pottsville 0

Boyertown 33, Pottsgrove 0

Brookville 7, Moniteau 0

Butler 40, Hollidaysburg 20

California 44, Jefferson-Morgan 6

Cambria Heights 54, Marion Center 14

Canton 63, Towanda 0

Carbondale 29, Tunkhannock 22

Carmichaels 46, West Greene 27

Carrick 42, Brownsville 8

Catasauqua 23, Mahanoy Area 0

Central Bucks East 21, Central Bucks South 7

Central Martinsburg 39, Forest Hills 16

Central Valley 58, Chartiers Valley 13

Central York 42, Spring Grove 7

Cheltenham 7, Springside Chestnut Hill 6

Chestnut Ridge 50, Central Cambria 28

Clarion Area 45, Punxsutawney 7

Clearfield 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Cocalico 56, Octorara 6

Conemaugh Township 35, Meyersdale 7

Conestoga 15, Haverford 14

Cornell 48, Avella 0

Corry 20, Harbor Creek 7

Coudersport 16, Smethport 0

Crestwood 49, Wyoming Valley West 21

Cumberland Valley 45, Central Dauphin East 14

Dallas 42, West Scranton 13

Dallastown Area 20, South Western 13

Danville 17, Loyalsock 14

Delaware Valley 42, Wallenpaupack 10

Downingtown East 42, Bishop Shanahan 7

Downingtown West 55, Avon Grove 0

Dubois 49, Bradford 20

Dunmore 40, Riverside 22

East Allegheny 33, South Allegheny 14

East Stroudsburg South 28, Pocono Mountain East 6

Eisenhower 46, Seneca 34

Elizabeth Forward 42, Shady Side Academy 21

Elizabethtown 34, Red Lion 17

Elk County Catholic 57, Sheffield 0

Elwood City Riverside 32, Mohawk 28

Emmaus 70, East Stroudsburg North 6

Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Solon, Ohio 14

Erie McDowell 52, Erie 14

Exeter 36, Governor Mifflin 6

Fairfield 25, Biglerville 7

Farrell 46, Greenville 7

Father Judge 49, Frankford 14

Fort Cherry 41, Chartiers-Houston 14

Fort Leboeuf 21, Fairview 7

Franklin Regional 16, Gateway 7

Freedom Area 28, Ellwood City 0

Garden Spot 19, Daniel Boone 10

Garnet Valley 35, Ridley 7

Gettysburg 27, East Pennsboro 11

Great Valley 14, Oxford 7

Greencastle Antrim 35, Waynesboro 21

Greensburg Salem 28, Deer Lakes 14

Grove City 41, Sharon 25

Hamburg 39, Annville-Cleona 26

Hampton 38, Kiski Area 0

Harrisburg 44, Carlisle 15

Haverford School 21, La Salle 7

Hazleton Area 20, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Hazleton Area 20, Wilkes-barre Ctc 7

Hempfield 42, Lancaster McCaskey 7

Hempfield Area 48, Shaler 7

Highlands 17, Pittsburgh North Catholic 7

Honesdale 14, Lackawanna Trail 12

Hughesville 34, Warrior Run 6

Jeannette 60, Frazier 14

Jenkintown 6, Halifax 3

Jersey Shore 49, Shikellamy 6

Juniata 36, ​​Newport 0

Juniata Valley 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 12

Kane Area 48, Ridgway 27

Karns City 14, St. Marys 6

Kennard-Dale 47, Eastern York 21

Keystone Oaks 47, Waynesburg Central 13

Lakeland 63, Susquehanna 7

Lakeview 24, Maplewood 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Donegal 0

Lancaster Catholic 26, Columbia 6

Leechburg 77, Springdale 0

Ligonier Valley 28, Apollo-Ridge 14

Line Mountain 26, Marian Catholic 19

Malvern Prep 17, Imhotep Charter 13

Manheim Central 49, Susquehannock 0

Manheim Township 17, Spring-Ford 14

Mapletown 43, Bethlehem Center 14

Mars 37, Indiana 0

McGuffey 55, Brentwood 0

McKeesport 33, Laurel Highlands 0

Meadville 69, Titusville 7

Mechanicsburg 34, Susquehanna Township 27

Mercer 42, Saegertown 24

Mercyhurst Prep 28, Northwestern 21

21 Methacton, 7 Upper Perkiomen

Mifflinburg 35, Central Mountain 7

Milton Hershey 35, Red Land 10

Minersville 30, Williams Valley 12

Monessen 42, Bentworth 9

Montoursville 35, Central Columbia 21

Mount Carmel 41, Milton 19

Mount Lebanon 17, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 16

Mount Pleasant 40, Valley 13

Mt. Carmel, Md. 54, Brashear 0

Muhlenberg 47, Lebanon 25

Muncy 56, Montgomery 15

New Oxford 36, Dover 18

Norristown 21, Pottstown 12

North Allegheny 53, Baldwin 7

North Penn 35, Neshaminy 28

North Schuylkill 49, Tamaqua 24

Northampton 69, Allentown Allen 0

Northern Bedford 55, Moshannon Valley 7

Northern Cambria 20, Blacklick Valley 13

Northern Cambria 20, United 13

Northern Cambria 20, United Valley 13

Northern Garrett, Md. 50, Mount Union 21

Northern Lehigh 61, Pine Grove 0

Northern York 17, Shippensburg 6

Northwest Area 35, North Penn-Mansfield 21

Northwestern Lehigh 48, Pen Argyl 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Salisbury 6

Oil City 64, Franklin 0

Old Forge 33, Mid Valley 7

Otto-Eldred 52, Bucktail 32

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, Carlynton 0

Owen J Roberts 28, Upper Merion 6

Palmerton 54, Jim Thorpe 29

Palumbo 22, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Penn Cambria 39, Bishop Guilfoyle 34

Penn Hills 35, Moon 0

Penn Manor 14, Cedar Crest 9

Penn-Trafford 14, Belle Vernon 13

Pennridge 34, Abington 0

Penns Manor 43, River Valley 14

Pennsbury 26, Central Bucks West 21

Peters Township 42, South Fayette 28

Philadelphia Central 29, Martin Luther King 18

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 26, Perkiomen Valley 10

Pleasant Valley 41, Allentown Dieruff 16

Plum 42, Norwin 13

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Quakertown 0

Port Allegany 46, Cameron County 0

Portage Area 35, Purchase Line 14

Quaker Valley 40, Seton-LaSalle 22

Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 7

Reynolds 46, Cambridge Springs 6

Richland 21, Westmont Hilltop 14

Riverside 32, Mohawk 28

Roxborough 20, Overbrook 10

Schuylkill Valley 35, Kutztown 6

Selinsgrove 10, Shamokin 7, OT

Seneca Valley 13, Pine-Richland 3

Serra Catholic 38, Burrell 20

Sharpsville 28, Slippery Rock 14

Solanco 25, Ephrata 17

Souderton 35, Council Rock North 14

South Side 49, Northgate 0

South Williamsport 57, Cowanesque Valley 14

Southern Columbia 54, Lewisburg 0

Southern Huntingdon 47, Curwensville 20

Southern Lehigh 39, Palisades 0

Southmoreland 33, Knoch 24

State College 55, Altoona 14

Steel Valley 56, Imani Christian Academy 6

Steelton-Highspire 74, Boiling Springs 30

Sto-Rox 82, Charleroi 7

Strath Haven 41, Springfield 14

Stroudsburg 23, Pocono Mountain West 12

Sun Valley 28, West Chester Henderson 9

Taylor Allderdice 40, Perry Traditional Academy 6

Thomas Jefferson 31, Greater Latrobe 21

Tri-Valley 37, Schuylkill Haven 0

Trinity 35, Connellsville 14

Tussey Mountain 22, Huntingdon 6

Twin Valley 42, Fleetwood 14

Tyrone 37, Bellefonte 7

Union/AC Valley(FB) 26, Brockway 20

Unionville 17, Erie East 0

Unionville 17, West Chester East 0

Upper Dauphin 30, Susquenita 7

Upper Dublin 33, Bensalem 7

Upper St. Clair 49, Fox Chapel 7

Valley View 33, North Pocono 13

Warren 10, Conneaut Area 7

Washington 55, Greensburg Central Catholic 27

West Allegheny 52, New Castle 14

West Branch 28, Glendale 20

West Lawn Wilson 48, Reading 6

West Mifflin 35, Ringgold 0

West Perry 40, Camp Hill Trinity 14

56 West Shamokin, 50 Homer-Center

West York 34, York Suburban 20

Western Wayne 28, Abington Heights 21

Whitehall 37, Easton 14

William Tennent 30, Hatboro-Horsham 18

Wilmington 22, Hickory 21

Windber 54, North Star 13

Woodland Hills 14, North Hills 0

Wyoming Area 26, Nanticoke Area 13

Wyomissing 41, Berks Catholic 24

York 54, Northeastern 9

Yough 13, Derry 10

NEW JERSEY SCORES

Allentown 35, Robbinsville 18

Barnegat 20, Jackson Liberty 0

Barringer 13, Paterson Kennedy 12

Becton 42, Garfield 14

Bernards 35, Voorhees 0

Bloomfield 33, Livingston 26

Brick Memorial 16, Neptune 8

Bridgewater-Raritan 14, Hunterdon Central 7

Buena Regional 37, Pitman 0

Caldwell 42, Verona 20

Camden 33, West Deptford 10

Carteret 25, Plainfield 11

Cedar Grove 47, Boonton 13

Cherokee 21, Shawnee 14

Cinnaminson 31, Burlington City 6

Clearview Regional 35, Highland 7

Cliffside Park 21, Fort Lee 14

Colonia 28, Linden 25

Colts Neck 15, Jackson Memorial 7

Cranford 35, Woodbridge 28

Delaware Valley Regional 33, New Providence 14

Delsea 35, Ocean City 6

Donovan Catholic 35, Manalapan 6

Dover 35, Hopatcong 0

Dwight-Morrow 20, Memorial 8

Egg Harbor 56, Absegami 18

Florence 28, Princeton 0

Freehold Township 26, Howell 13

Gateway 20, Pennsville Memorial 7

Glassboro 12, Pleasantville 7

Glen Rock 33, Manchester Regional 0

Governor Livingston 25, JP Stevens 6

Hackensack 42, Belleville 0

Hackettstown 32, Lenape Valley 7

Haddon Township 21, Palmyra 12

Hammonton 21, Eastern 14

Hanover Park 42, Kittatinny 14

Hasbrouck Heights 49, North Arlington 16

Hawthorne 30, Saddle Brook 6

High Point 24, West Milford 6

Hightstown 28, Lawrence 7

Hillsborough 21, Ridge 11

Holy Spirit 21, Washington Township 14

Holy Trinity, NY 45, Immaculata 42

Iona Prep, NY 42, Don Bosco Prep 35

Jefferson 43, Vernon 36

Johnson 38, Metuchen 0

51 Kingsway, Vineland 7

Lenape 14, Williamstown 13

Lincoln 38, Bayonne 18

Lower Cape May Regional 47, Cumberland Regional 12

Lyndhurst 22, Secaucus 7

Mainland Regional 56, Atlantic City 26

Maple Shade 26, New Egypt 6

Matawan 36, Manchester 6

Middle Township 30, Clayton 26

Middletown North 28, Lacey 10

Millville 21, St. Augustine 14

Montgomery 27, Somerville 21

Moorestown 38, Triton 20

Morris Catholic 52, St. Peter’s, NY 28

New Brunswick 28, Franklin 26

North Brunswick 33, Old Bridge 7

North Warren 14, Parsippany 13

Northern Burlington 23, Cherry Hill West 14

Notre Dame 35, Ewing 0

Oakcrest 28, Bridgeton 6

Ocean Township 49, Brick Memorial 27

Old Tappan 35, Pascack Valley 0

Overbrook 36, Collingswood 7

Paramus 36, Demarest 34

Paramus Catholic 21, Chaminade, NY 20

Parsippany Hills 48, Montville 14

Pascack Hills 41, Fair Lawn 13

Passaic Tech 12, West Orange 6

Passaic Valley 17, Lakeland 6

Pennsauken 31, Burlington Township 13

Pequannock 21, Whippany Park 14

Perth Amboy 10, Iselin Kennedy 8

Phillipsburg 48, North Hunterdon 21

Piscataway 40, Monroe 24

Point Pleasant Boro 41, Holmdel 10

Rahway 27, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 7

Ramapo 49, Sparta 14

Red Bank Catholic 35, Middletown South 0

Red Bank Regional 31, Toms River South 12

Ridgefield Park 41, Mahwah 21

Ridgewood 7, Northern Highlands 6

Rumson-Fair Haven 44, Wall 20

Rutherford 44, Lodi 16

Sayreville 14, Edison 6

Schalick 34, Riverside 14

Seneca 23, Paul VI 7

Shabazz 42, Hoboken 12

South Brunswick 29, East Brunswick 14

South Hunterdon 21, Middlesex 0

South Plainfield 53, North Plainfield 30

Southern 7, Long Branch 0

Spotswood 28, Highland Park 6

St. John Vianney 30, Monmouth 0

29 St. Joseph-Metuchen, 19 Union

St. Peter’s Prep 32, Delbarton 27

St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Summit 6

Teaneck 26, Indian Hills 7

Timber Creek 28, Rancocas Valley 15

Toms River East 14, Pinelands Regional 6

Toms River North 64, Central Regional 0

Waldwick 38, New Milford 7

Wallington 33, Emerson 7

Warren Hills 21, Mendham 20

Wayne Hills 40, North Bergen 6

Wayne Valley 24, West Essex 14

Weequahic 52, Snyder 6

West Morris 27, Roxbury 0

Westfield 38, Elizabeth 20

Westwood 34, River Dell 7

Willingboro 31, Delran 0

Wood-Ridge 14, Park Ridge 12

Woodstown 14, Deptford 6