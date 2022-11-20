Friday Football Frenzy: Pa., NJ high school scores for 11/18
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — It’s the final Friday Football Frenzy of 2022. Over 11 weeks, we’ve Featured 150 different high schools in the area. The Playoffs are in full swing and our crews braved the cold Friday night to finish the season strong.
SEARCH FOR THE SCORE OF YOUR TEAM’S GAMES BELOW
PENNSYLVANIA SCORES
PIAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Central Bucks West 14, Perkiomen Valley 13
Garnet Valley 28, Downingtown East 17
Harrisburg 44, Central York 7
Manheim Township 42, Hempfield 7
Parkland 35, Bethlehem Freedom 10
State College 57, Erie McDowell 50, 3OT
Class 5A=
Cocalico 32, Solanco 8
Exeter 21, Northern York 7
Rustin 28, Strath Haven 27, OT
Upper Dublin 30, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0
Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13
Class 4A=
Aliquippa 42, McKeesport 7
Allentown Central Catholic 38, Jersey Shore 31, OT
Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0
Crestwood 12, Valley View 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Twin Valley 3
Manheim Central 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 6
Class 3A=
Avonworth 35, Shady Side Academy 0
Belle Vernon 42, Freeport 0
Central Martinsburg 35, Clearfield 6
Danville 41, Loyalsock 20
Grove City 42, Slippery Rock 23
Neumann-Goretti 22, Scranton Prep 14
Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14
Class 2A=
Beaver Falls 54, Sto-Rox 16
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Penns Valley 35
Camp Hill Trinity 24, Philadelphia West Catholic 0
Executive Charter 42, Lakeland 15
Southern Columbia 48, Mount Carmel 18
Steel Valley 32, Neshannock 17
Westinghouse 44, Clarion Area 8
Class 1A=
49 Bishop Canevin, 21 South Side
Port Allegany 21, Brockway 14
NEW JERSEY SCORES
NJSIAA State Tournament=
Semifinal=
Non-Public, Group A=
Don Bosco Prep 48, Seton Hall Prep 14
Non-Public, Group B=
DePaul Catholic 35, St. Joseph-Hammonton 14
Red Bank Catholic 50, Holy Spirit 21
.