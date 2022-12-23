Friday College Football Bowl Game Sharp Report – VSiN Exclusive News – News

Wake up with VSiN Daily Morning Bets, a quick 15-minute podcast posted at 6:30 am ET highlighting the top games and biggest line moves of the day. For a full breakdown of Friday’s betting action be sure to catch the VSiN Market Insights Podcast at 2:30 pm ET.

In the meantime, Let’s examine where smart money is leaning for today’s College Football Bowl Games…

3 pm ET: Houston (-7, 56.5) vs. Louisiana

This is the Independence Bowl and it will be played outdoors in Shreveport, Louisiana. Houston (7-5) just fell to Tulsa 37-30 in their regular season finale, losing Outright as 13-point home favorites. Meanwhile, Louisiana (6-6) is coming off a 41-13 win over Texas State, easily covering as 5-point road favorites. This line opened with Houston listed as low as a 5-point neutral site favorite. Respected money has laid the points with Houston, Steaming the Cougars up to -7. Houston holds a big edge offensively, averaging 37 PPG compared to 27 PPG for Louisiana. Houston also has value as a buy-low “bad” ATS team (4-8) against a sell-high “good” ATS team (7-5). We’ve also seen pro money hammer this under, dropping the total from 60 to 56.5. The forecast calls for mid 20s with 15 MPH winds. The under is receiving 34% of bets but 60% of money, a sharp under bet discrepancy.

6:30 pm ET: Wake Forest (-2.5, 58.5) vs. Missouri

This is the Gasparilla Bowl and it will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wake Forest (7-5) went just 1-4 over their last five games and just fell to Duke 34-31, losing Outright as 3-point road favorites. On the flip side, Missouri (6-6) won their last two games to end the regular season, most recently beating Arkansas 29-27 and winning Outright as 3.5-point home dogs. This line opened with Wake Forest listed as a 3-point neutral site favorite. The public is laying the points with Wake Forest. However, this line has fallen down to 2.5. It even Touched all the way down to a pick’em before some Wake Forest buyback pushed the line back up to -2.5. Essentially, all line movement and liability seems to be on Missouri plus the points. The Bowl Dogs are 9-5 ATS (64%) this postseason. Sharps have also bet the under, dropping the total from 63 to 58.5. The tickets are split 50/50 but 60% of the money is taking the under. The forecast calls for 50 degrees and 15 MPH winds, which qualifies as another “windy under” system match. Missouri is 8-4 to the under and Wake Forest is 7-5 to the under.