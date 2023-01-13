Friday College Basketball Sharp Report – VSiN Exclusive News – News

Wake up with VSiN Daily Morning Bets, a quick 15-minute podcast posted at 6:30 am ET highlighting the top games and biggest line moves of the day. For a full breakdown of Friday’s betting action be sure to catch the VSiN Market Insights Podcast at 3 pm ET.

In the meantime, Let’s examine where smart money is leaning for Friday’s College Basketball slate…

5 pm ET: Yale at Cornell (-1.5, 145.5)

Yale (11-5) just snapped a two-game losing skid with a 58-54 win over Harvard but failed to cover as 7.5-point home favorites. Similarly, Cornell (12-4) just had their five-game winning streak snapped with a 65-68 loss to Princeton, losing Outright as 3-point home favorites. This line opened with Cornell listed as a 1-point home favorite. Sharps think this line is a bit short and have steamed Cornell up from -1 to -1.5. Some shops are up to -2. Cornell is receiving 71% of bets and 77% of money, signaling heavy Wiseguy action in an obscure non-public game. Ken Pom has Cornell winning by one point (74-73). Cornell is -120 on the moneyline. Cornell will lean on their Offensive advantage (83 PPG vs 74 PPG). Cornell is 7-1 at home. Yale is 4-4 on the road.

7 pm ET: Siena (-2, 129.5) at Niagara

Siena (11-5) is riding a six-game winning streak and just beat Rider 68-63, covering as 3.5-point home favorites. On the flip side, Niagara (9-6) just saw their four-game winning streak come to an end, falling to Manhattan 64-59 and losing Outright as 3-point road favorites. This line opened with Siena listed as a 1-point road favorite. Respected money has laid the short chalk with Siena, pushing Siena up from -1 to -2. Siena is receiving 77% of bets but 99% of money, signaling Wiseguy action in their favor. Also, this obscure game isn’t likely to be receiving attention from public bettors, so the lopsided percentages could more likely be coming from sharp bettors who have targeted Siena. Ken Pom has Siena winning this game by one point 65-64. They have Siena ranked 161st and Niagara 237th. Siena is -130 on the moneyline. Siena has the superior offense (71 PPG vs 65 PPG) and better shooting (46% vs 43%).

11 pm ET: Utah State at Nevada (-2, 143.5)

Utah State (14-3) has won four of their last five games and just beat Wyoming 83-63, easily covering as 10-point home favorites. Meanwhile, Nevada (14-4) just had their six-game winning streak snapped, falling to San Diego State 74-65 but covering as 9.5-point road dogs. This line opened with Nevada listed as a 1.5-point home favorite. Sharps have laid the points with the home team, driving Nevada up from -1.5 to -2. Some shops are showing -2.5. Ken Pom has Nevada winning by 2-points (74-72). The Wolfpack are -125 on the moneyline. Nevada is a perfect 8-0 at home this season. The total hasn’t moved off 143.5. Both of these teams are “over” teams. Utah State is 11-5 to the over, including 3-0 to the over on the road. Nevada is 10-7 to the over, including 5-2 to the over at home.