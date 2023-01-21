Friday art news Roundup – Double Scoop

Book Arts Fellowship open at Black Rock Press

Applications are open for the two-year Book Arts Fellowship with Black Rock Press at the University of Nevada, Reno. The Fellowship includes full-time employment and facilities access. Applications are due Feb. 3. Info here.

2 art admin jobs open in Reno

We reported on Jan. 7 the City of Reno is hiring a part-time Public Art Technician. We had it wrong—the City is actually hiring two part-time Public Art Technicians. Duties include moving and installing artwork, administration, and customer service. To learn more, visit the City’s Jobs + Recruitment page and scroll down to “Public Art Technician-Recreation Specialist IV.”

City of Reno seeks input on mural project

The Reno Arts & Culture Commission is seeking input on an upcoming mural project for the Exterior of the activity center at Teglia’s Paradise Park. Local community members are encouraged to fill out the survey in English or Spanish by Jan. 31. Results will be shared with the artist(s). (The call for artists for this project is also open through Jan. 31.)

Nevada Humanities announces grant recipients

Nevada Humanities announced on Jan. 19 that it has awarded $194,110 in Major Project Grants to 30 nonprofit organizations, libraries, museums, and schools. The recipients are:

The Mob Museum, Las Vegas—$6,000 for a new permanent exhibit, The Evolving Landmark: From US Post Office and Courthouse to The Mob Museum

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute, Las Vegas—$6,750 for Black Mountain Radio Institute Events, a series of readings and conversations at UNLV

Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, Las Vegas—$6,750 for the Dry Heat Publication and Panel; Nevada Writers will be commissioned to write Essays for Dry Heata new literary publication with a mission to highlight ideas that connect the cultural landscape of southern Nevada to broader stories of our current time.

University of Nevada, Reno, Department of Theater and Dance, Reno—$6,000

An Iliad: Activating Nevada Veteran Histories; Nevada Veterans will be invited to watch a modern adaptation of Homer’s The Iliad, discuss the play, and reflect on their own experiences serving in the armed forces. The Veterans will write their own monologues inspired by The Iliad.

University of Nevada, Reno, University of Nevada Press, Reno—$3,500 for Vegas Strong: Bearing Witness 1 October 2017, a collection of personal Essays on the Harvest Musical Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas

Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC), Reno—$5,250 for the TMCC Speaker Series

Boulder City Chautauqua, Boulder City,—$6,000 for 2023 Boulder City Chautauqua; the theme is “Famous Journalists.”

Capital City Arts Initiative, Carson City—$7,500 for CCAI Today (Capital City Arts Initiative presents contemporary exhibitions, essays, lectures, and videos)

PBS Reno, Reno—$7,500 for PBS Reno FoodNotes, a new food series that highlights Northern Nevada’s rich diversity of culinary expression and identity

Dam Short Film Society, Boulder City—$6,000 for The Dam Short Film Festival

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum, Las Vegas—$6,750 for DISCOVERY Cultural Celebration Months

Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch, Inc., Minden—$6,750 for Chautauqua Studies and Performance at Dangberg Home Ranch

Henderson Writers Group, Henderson—$6,000 for the Las Vegas Writers Conference

Las Vegas Natural History Museum, Las Vegas—$7,500 for 2022 December to Remember: Exploring Cultural Traditionspresenting 18 cultural groups’ Celebrations of winter holidays

Latino Arte and Culture, Reno—$6,615 for Poetry, Short Stories, and Spanish Book Fair

Neon Museum, Las Vegas—$6,000 for Capturing Stories in the Neon Boneyard, a continued effort by the Neon Museum to record oral histories

Nevada Center for Civic Engagement (NVCCE), Reno—$6,000 for the Ask the Expert Speakers and Field Trip Series

Nevada Museum of Art, Reno—$6,750 for The Art of Ben Aleck exhibition

Nevada State Museum, Carson City—$7,250 for Celebrating Nevada’s Cultural Diversity events



Nevada Women’s Film Collective, Las Vegas—$6,750 for the Nevada Women’s Film Festival

Nevadans for Cultural Preservation, Las Vegas—$6,000 for Modern Desert Markings: An Homage to Las Vegas Area Land Art at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art

Poetry Promise, Inc., Henderson—$5,895 for Poetry Promise Presents …, a community-based support project for writers of all levels

Project REAL, Las Vegas—$6,750 for Statewide Illustrated Mock Trials

KWNK-LP 97.7FM, Reno—$6,750 for KWNK 2022/23 Humanities Community Based Programs, a series of local interviews, storytelling, cultural commentary, historical, and educational shows.

Sparks Heritage Museum, Sparks—$5,850 for Nevada’s Neon: Illuminating Our Collective History

Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum, Reno—$6,750 for the Science Distilled lecture series, created by Desert Research Institute (DRI) and The Discovery

The Holland Project, Reno—$7,500 for the Curator Series, featuring Emerging curators

Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation, Reno—$7,500 for Confluence: Stream, Science, Handwriting, and Urban Curbs

Western Folklife Center, Elko—$7,500 for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering Keynote Address

Writing Downtown, Las Vegas—$6,000 for Strengthening Connections: Wellness, Sovereignty, and Creative Community Building

Additional grants, including $2,000 Mini-Grants and $1,000 Planning Grants, are available as part of the FY2023 Nevada Humanities Project Grants cycle.

Cover image courtesy of the Neon Museum, one of the 30 recipients of Nevada Humanities’ 2023 Major Project Grants