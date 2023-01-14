Friday Afternoon’s Matchup Attracting Smart Money

Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images. Pictured: The Ivy League logo displayed on chairs.

College Basketball Odds: Yale vs. Cornell

Yale Odds +1.5 Cornell Odds -1.5 Over/Under 155.5 Time 5 pm ET TV ESPN+ Odds via FanDuel as of Friday morning. Get live college basketball odds here.

The Action Network’s proprietary tracking data has indicated sharp action on one side of the spread for this random, Friday Ivy League contest between Yale and Cornell.

This is an incredibly random college basketball game — but that’s good news for you, the reader.

One-sided smart money Landing on a game of perhaps zero magnitude can allow you to extract an advantage over the average bettor.

These types of lines are far more inefficient because fewer bettors are moving the market to equilibrium.

Let me explain.

College Basketball Prediction: Yale vs. Cornell

Sharp bettors are all over Yale to cover Tonight at a +1.5 spread.