Friars fill big need with 2023 commit Drew Fielder

Four-star NCAA Basketball prospect Drew Fielder has been out west his whole life. Now he’ll be heading east to play for Providence Basketball.

Drew Fielder hasn’t been widely known too long ago as an NCAA Basketball prospect, originally from Boise, Idaho. But he moved to California and his play has gotten plenty of attention since. The 6’9 skilled center is a long-term developmental prospect but has real two-way potential.

Fielder is a good defender and rim runner and can continue to grow on offense. What he offers is good frontcourt depth and someone who won’t make too many mistakes while on the court. His recruitment picked up over the Summer, getting a fair amount of attention from power conference programs. He got a good amount of offers, including programs such as Iowa, Syracuse, USC, Boston College, and others. In the end, though, one team got his commitment.

Fielder becomes the second commitment for Providence Basketball in the 2023 class, joining four-star guard/wing, Garwey Dual. The team really needed at least one frontcourt player coming soon, as they lost starters Noah Horchler and Nate Watson this past offseason. The Friars did land La Salle transfer Clifton Moore for one year, while backup Ed Crosswell is capable of playing both the four and five-spots.

At the moment, there’s a real chance that Fielder could get rotation minutes as a freshman in 2023-23. Right now, he’s not good enough to start unless he has an explosion in his game. But he’d be good as a backup center in the rotation and provide depth.

Providence has shown this offseason that they’re willing to find transfers to fill in open slots and they can do that again next offseason. But they won’t be in a hurry to do so, now that they got a solid future newcomer to the roster in Drew Fielder. If he continues to develop, the Friars will just fine in the frontcourt.