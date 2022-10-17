Fresno State football fans injured after Coach punches glass out of press box

Fresno State football fans were injured on Saturday after a Coach punched glass out of a press box window and into the stands below.

The incident took place at Bulldog Stadium during Fresno State’s win over San Jose State. Fresno State Athletic director Terry Tumey confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night’s football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach’s box above a seating section.”

Tumey did not identify the coach, whom he announced was placed on administrative leave. The Coach won’t have any contact with the team during the leave.

Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian, File)

The fans who were injured have not been publicly identified, but Tumey told the Fresno Bee that they are a woman and a young girl. They were treated for lacerations at a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not reported.

Per the Bee, the glass in the press box is not tempered, which would cause it to break into smaller, non-jagged pieces. Instead it broke into sharp shards before falling into the stands below, per the report. There’s no report of the Coach who broke the glass being injured.