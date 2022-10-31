Freshmen shine, Duncomb’s development, potential depth

Indiana opened its two-game exhibition slate with a commanding 78-42 win over Marian on Saturday afternoon. And while the expectation heading into the game was for the Hoosiers to be able to dominate the NAIA foes, the storylines that came out of the game were perhaps even more intriguing.

With star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and sophomore guard Tamar Bates sidelined due to lingering injuries, it allowed head Coach Mike Woodson to evaluate the other 11 available Scholarship players. That included freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau making their first-career starts, while sophomore center Logan Duncomb clearly emerged as a more refined player this season.

With that, here are four takeaways from Indiana’s exhibition win over Marian.

Reneau, Hood-Schifino played as advertised

Much of the talk all offseason for Indiana centered around the heralded freshmen duo of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau. Of course, both players were teammates at prep powerhouse Montverde Academy, and both were ranked as Consensus top-35 recruits. So it was no surprise that on Saturday afternoon, when Hood-Schifino and Reneau were announced as starters, that IU’s fanbase collectively inched closer to their televisions.

And sure, while it was merely an exhibition game against an NAIA school, Hood-Schifino and Reneau looked like legitimate Big Ten forces at times. Hood-Schifino tallied 11 points (5-8 FG), four assists, three rebounds and a steal. Reneau one-upped his longtime teammate with 14 points (7-10 FG) and 11 rebounds.

After the game, Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo came away impressed with the performances of Hood-Schifino and Reneau.

“He plays like a vet a little bit, I would say,” Geronimo said of Hood-Schifino. “He plays with a great pace, he knows when to take shots, take good shots. He knows when to pass the ball, pass the ball really well. He plays like he’s been in college for a while. I mean, but he’s only a freshman, so that’s really impressive to see as a junior.”

Added Geronimo about Reneau: “Malik is a big man with with great touch. I mean, he can kind of do everything. I mean, he can, as you saw it, he can bring the ball up himself, he can shoot the ball , he can work in the post as y’all saw tonight. Malik is a — he can do everything. I believe he’s like six-(foot)-nine, I think he’s like 235 (pounds). He’s a Monster down here .”

While Reneau likely won’t start once Jackson-Davis is healthy and returns to the lineup, his availability off the bench gives Indiana arguably one of the best backup bigs in the entire Big Ten.

Hood-Schifino, however, appears to be a mainstay in IU’s starting lineup, at least if Saturday was any indication. His ability to play off of senior guard Xavier Johnson gives IU two very capable ball-handlers and Playmakers in the starting lineup, and Hood-Schifino’s 6-foot-5 frame can allow him to play off the ball when necessary.

Much like Geronimo, head Coach Mike Woodson said he was pleased with both freshmen after the game, especially with how seamlessly they’ve made the transition to college.

“I look at Jalen and Malik, they came out of a (prep) system at Montverde — that Coach is a damn good Coach and he pushes guys to play hard and do the right things on both ends of the floor,” Woodson said . “So I think the transition for them coming in has, especially for Jalen, has really been easy for him because the kid works. And Malik, I thought Tonight was fantastic, man, he did a lot of good things defensively, rebounded the ball , and we know he can score the ball. So I mean, it was kind of nice. I mean, starting those two guys, their first time at the college level, I thought they passed with flying colors tonight.”

Logan Duncomb tallies a double-double

Although a lot was made about several Indiana performances against Marian, perhaps no one stole the show more than sophomore center Logan Duncomb. After playing sparingly last season as a freshman, there were legitimate questions entering this season regarding Duncomb’s role for Indiana. Well, with Jackson-Davis sidelined, Duncomb finally got an opportunity to play extended minutes, and boy, did he make the most of that opportunity.

Duncomb was one of only two players to tally a double-double in Saturday’s scrimmage as the Cincinnati native finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and one assist. He showcased off motor with his aggressiveness on the boards, and his improved touch in the post and around the rim.

After the game, Woodson said he made sure to vocally praise Duncomb for his all-around play.

“Well, he’s working. He’s putting in work, but he’s got to work more and I’m on him about that,” Woodson said. “And I’ll never make guys work when the classwork gets in the way — class is first — but when you got a minute or 10 minutes, 15 minutes where you can get in the gym and get shots and do some things that can enhance what you do to help us, he’s got to do that. So that’s what I’m on him about more.

“But I thought tonight, I told him after the game, man, in front of everybody. Boy, I was just so proud of him because he’s hung in there with me, he’s caught a lot of hell, and he responded.”

Duncomb, obviously, was happy to see his work finally producing meaningful minutes.

“It felt awesome,” Duncomb said. “It’s super rewarding because I put in a lot more effort this year over the summer, trying to get better to be able to go out there and play and contribute. So super rewarding, super exciting. I mean, I had a Giant smile on my face after the game.”

When asked what motivated Duncomb this offseason, he said his lack of playing time last season made him realize he has to work harder if he’s going to help the Hoosiers.

“Well, just last year, I didn’t get a ton of playing time because I didn’t put in all the work I needed to, do all the things I had to,” Duncomb said. “So, just wanting to be out there on the court to contribute something for our team, to do something to help out.”

Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb tallied a double-double in Indiana’s first exhibition game of the season.

Indiana has several intriguing bench options

The absences of Jackson-Davis and Bates against Marian gave an incomplete picture of what a fully-healthy Indiana might look like once the season officially tips off. But until IU gets to that point, it’s hard not to ponder all the potential lineup combinations at Woodson’s disposal following the first of two exhibitions.

“Well, Coach Woodson always says the people on the bench are just as important as the people who start the game,” Geronimo said. “And so, we kind of — every time you practice against each other, starters versus bench players, like it’s always a competition. I mean, the team is full of competitors; you always want to win. And so with everybody wanting to win, we just make each other better. I mean, so we just really push each other to be great, and practice is always Let’s encourage each other and play hard. And it’s at a point where we have enough depth and talent that the second squad is as good as the first squad.”

“As you saw tonight, Malik was able to contribute a lot, (Hood-Schi) Fino, Logan got in there and got a double-double,” Geronimo added. “It’s just like, we have more depth to the team… we have a lot more options to go to. And I feel great about that because with more weapons on the team, you’re a better team. So I feel great about that.”

Bates’ eventual return to the backcourt gives Indiana several interesting options, something that Woodson has tinkered with throughout the offseason. While Xavier Johnson and Hood-Schifino figure to handle the bulk of ball-handling duties this season, ensuring that Bates and Trey Galloway are also suited to be Playmakers was a priority this offseason.

“I play Tamar Bates and Gallo(way) together a lot as one-two, how ever you guys perceive positions,” Woodson said. “… And the reason I did that was to give Tamar Bates and Galloway more experience in handling the basketball and bringing it up the floor and being decision-makers. And you know, my coaches probably thought I was crazy and doing that, but it’s been good for us because I think it’s gonna pay off in the long run. I’m not saying I’m gonna play I’ll play them two together, but probably with a point guard.”

Woodson loves chili (and Steve Downing)

A portion of Mike Woodson’s postgame press conference went viral on social media Saturday, but not for the reasons you probably think. And no, it really didn’t have anything to do with basketball.

Instead, with Marian Athletic Director Steve Downing in town, Woodson recounted a story from his IU playing days that placed him and Downing at the same dinner table together. Woodson’s story was about as good as you’ll get from a postgame press conference.

“Steve Downing, who’s the AD there, is a great, great friend of mine for many, many years,” Woodson said. “I talk about it all the time that ’76 when I was playing for the national title, I sat at his house, his wife cooked a big ass pot of chili. And man, I probably ate four or five, six bowls of that chili, man. And you know, I’ve been starving ever since. So I’m gonna see her in a few and I’m gonna tell her she’s gonna get that chili going again.”

Once Woodson circled back to the original question, he said he wants to make it a priority to give Marian a chance to play at Assembly Hall every season going forward.

“But no, Steve and I have been friends for a long time and I’m proud of the job he’s done as AD at Marian,” Woodson said. “And giving them the opportunity, I’m gonna do it every year that I’m here, that they can come in here and play.”