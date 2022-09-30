Freshmen Shine Bright as Racers Soccer Pick Up First Missouri Valley Conference Win in School History

Next Game: UIC 10/2/2022 | 12 p.m October 02 (Sun) / 12 pm UIC History

The freshmen duo of Mary Hardy and Sydney Etter played big roles in Murray State’s 3-1 win over Indiana State on Thursday at Cutchin Field. The win gives Murray State their first win in the Missouri Valley Conference in any sport as new members of the league this season.

After conceding to the Sycamores in the ninth minute of the match, the Racers would have to dig deep as they continued to trail into the 77th minute of the match. A poor deflection from the ISU defense sent the ball into their own net for an own goal to level the scoring at 1-1. The Racers capitalized on the opportunity attacking the net for two more goals in the final four minutes of the match.

After the ball struck the referee, a drop ball was awarded to MSU which Megan Wilson delivered perfectly to the head of Audrey Henry and then powered home by the left foot of Hardy for the first game-winning goal of her career.

Just two minutes later, the Racers would be awarded a free kick that would fall to the feet of Hardy once again as she would fire a superb shot on target that was deflected by the Sycamores goalkeeper and driven into the back of the net by a Charging Etter.

Coach Matt Lodge was impressed by not only Freshmen Hardy and Etter but also by the composure and control that Tori Schrimpf played with as a midfielder on the day.

Hardy and Shrimp led the Racers with two shots on goal apiece with seven different players putting a shot on target.

Murray State was able to have one of their most effective Offensive matches this season, firing 12 shots with nine being on goal compared to Indiana State’s eight shots total in the bout.

“Congratulations to the players writing their names in the history books being the first ones to win a Missouri Valley game,” Lodge said. “It takes work to get out of some of the situations we’ve been in this year and that’s exactly how today was going to happen.

MSU continues the MVC campaign with another home match on Sunday against Illinois-Chicago at 1 pm

The Winner Recap🔗: https://t.co/B4HKAlBkfp (Tony Goth is PxP) pic.twitter.com/h1wPtAbxdg — Murray State Soccer (@RacersSoccer) September 29, 2022