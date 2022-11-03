Freshmen playing key early roles for Michigan State basketball

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s freshmen don’t have much time to get their feet wet.

All three of the Spartans’ newcomers played significant roles in the team’s 73-56 exhibition win over Grand Valley State on Tuesday night.

And all three will likely continue to play roles as Michigan State moves into its regular season beginning on Monday against Northern Arizona.

“I think Tre Holloman and Jaxon Kohler brought some energy,” Spartans Coach Tom Izzo said on Tuesday night. “Tre brought a lot of energy at the point, putting pressure on them.”

Holloman played nearly 17 minutes on Tuesday, the most of any Spartans newcomer. He took just two shots while on the court but didn’t make any key mistakes: he recorded no turnovers with three assists with plenty of time spent handling the ball.

Holloman’s role has been increased by the absence of sophomore guard Jaden Akins, who has missed the preseason with a foot injury. Izzo said on Tuesday that the team is hopeful for Akins to return to practice over the weekend and return to game action in the first week of the season. But the Coach still sees a spot for Holloman in the playing group once Akins returns.

Kohler, meanwhile, got off to a tough start, unable to get a shot up on his first two post feeds and missing his only shot attempt of the first half.

But he found his groove in the second half, making three shots and hauling in five rebounds for the game in 12:29 of play. He was the team’s first sub off the bench for starting center Mady Sissoko.

Kohler’s offense included a turnaround jumper at the free throw line and a difficult reverse layup after a baseline drive, as he displayed glimpses of being the skilled Offensive player he’s been praised as being. But he was also part of some interior defensive struggles for Michigan State, particularly in the first half.

Freshman forward Carson Cooper also saw six minutes of action, recording two rebounds and a block.

With Michigan State Fielding a roster with only 10 Scholarship players, all three will likely play Meaningful roles this season, particularly in the case of injury and foul trouble.

All three seemingly played better in the second half in their debuts as they settled in for an eventful freshman year.

“First half, I don’t think we came to play, I think it was nerves,” Holloman said. “First game with fans. But second half we came out hard, defense, we were playing hard. We moved the ball, we guarded better. Credit to them, they were hitting shots, they came to play.”

A familiar look

Well, your eyes weren’t deceiving you: there was a Michigan State point guard wearing No. 5 and a headband on the court on Tuesday.

But this wasn’t Cassius Winston back for another year. Holloman just sports a remarkably similar look compared to the former Michigan State All-American point guard.

Holloman said his number and penchant for headbands dates back to his high school career.

“I’m just bringing what I did in high school to now,” Holloman said.