Freshmen and Ferketic Shine as Volleyball Defeats NJIT

Next Match: Binghamton 10/30/2022 | 1:00 PM October 30 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Binghamton History

BALTIMORE — Freshmen Sarin Maden (Ankara, Turkey) and Laila Wooldridge (Coral Springs, Fla.) joined senior Emily Ferketic (Pittsburgh, Pa.) to pace a dominant Offensive performance as the UMBC Volleyball team defeated visIitng NJIT (25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-16) on Friday night.

Maden had 53 assists to pace the UMBC (13-5, 6-0) offense, which hit .374 in the match. Wooldridge had a career-best night. Tallying eight kills on .636 hitting (one error) and six blocks. Ferketic had seven kills on .412 hitting (no errors), four blocks and three digs.

Kamani Conteh (New Castle, Del.) had a game-high 23 kills on .372 hitting, while Mia Bilusic (Zagreb, Croatia) had a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs.

Aysia Miller (Mililani, Hawaii) led both teams with 14 digs, and Mila Ilieva (Vidin, Bulgaria) filled the stat sheet with six kills on .545 hitting (no errors), five digs, four blocks, four aces and an assist.

The Retrievers welcome Binghamton to The Peake on Sunday. First serve is set for 1 pm