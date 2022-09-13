Freshman shine in Westmont golf season openers

Westmont Men’s and Women’s Golf teed off the 2022-23 season with a tri-match tournament against Hope International and Vanguard on Thursday at El Dorado Park Golf Course in Long Beach. The men’s team claimed first place while the women’s team finished third.

“The conditions were really tough – the wind was howling for a while and we even got rain,” reported Westmont head Coach Josh Ault. “So, the scores are probably better than is reflected. It’s obviously great to get an early team win.”

The Westmont men posted a team score of 302 strokes, edging out Hope International by just two. Vanguard posted a 313. The Warriors were led by freshman Peyton Hendricks who notched the individual championship with a three-under score of 69.

“Winning by just two points proves, as we say, that every shot counts,” said Ault. “It was great to see Peyton get an individual win for the men. He shot in the 60’s in his first college match. Nearly all the freshmen were counting scores leading to the win for the men.”

Freshman Cooper Allen and sophomore Brock Yurkovich each posted a result of 77 (+5) for the Warriors while freshman Danny Manginelli tallied 79 (+7).

Freshman Sydnee Magpoc led the Warrior women with a score of 81 (+9) and sophomore Charlie Bloom notched an 82 (+10). Freshman Mallory Hopper was one more stroke back and freshman Elizabeth Oloteo recorded an 85 (+13). Westmont’s team score of 330 was seven behind Vanguard (323) and 10 behind Hope International (320).

“On the Women’s side there’s a lot of solid performances and some nice consistency with all counting scores in the low 80s. Great job from the freshman there as well. We are down a few starters, so it was great to see the next player in line step up. If you get a chance to compete as a freshman, take advantage. I thought they did.

“Sydnee shot the low score for the team, which wasn’t expected. She is a hard worker and seems to rise to the occasion. I think she really likes to compete. Vanguard is receiving votes nationally and we were only seven shots back of them, so that’s a nice indicator to where we stand early in the season.”

The Warriors are back in action on Monday and Tuesday when they participate in the California State Invitational Hosted by California Lutheran at Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

