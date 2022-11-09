Freshman of the Year, Seven Cardinal Lauded

Elise Evans

– Freshmanwas named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, highlighting a group of seven Cardinal players who landed on All-Pac-12 teams.

In addition to being named the Pac-12’s top freshman, Evans earned a spot on the all-conference first team alongside senior midfielder Maya Doms . Doms, a first-team selection for the second consecutive year, has earned All-Pac-12 honors in all four seasons on The Farm after placing on the third team as a freshman and the second team as a sophomore.

A trio of Cardinal were named to the second team, with freshmen Jasmine Aikey and Snow Kostmayer earning Nods alongside senior defender Kennedy Wesley . For Wesley, the selection is the second of her career after earning third-team honors a year ago.

Landing spots on the third team were junior goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and freshman Allie Montoya .

Making an immediate impact on The Farm, Evans, Aikey, Kostmayer and Montoya were all named to the all-freshman team.

Evans’ selection continues a streak of nine straight years of a Stanford player claiming at least one of the Conference’s year-end honors. The native of Redwood City, Calif. is the 10th Freshman of the Year selection for Stanford, including the first since Catarina Macario in 2017.

Has started 18 games and logged 1,388 minutes at center back

Leading the Cardinal to a 0.55 goals-against average and 11 shutouts

Has contributed three goals – all game-winners

Two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 5, Oct. 17)

Two-time TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week (Sept. 6, Oct. 18)

College Soccer News National Team of the Week (Oct. 17)

Soccer America 3 Stars of the Week (Oct. 18)

Maya Doms – First Team

Four-time all-conference honoree

Has played 16 matches, starting 13, in the midfield

Has logged 1,030 minutes while scoring three goals with four assists to post 10 points

Putting up 3.50 shots per game to rank fifth in the Pac-12 (45 th nationally)

nationally) MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List

Jasmine Aikey – Second Team | Freshman Team

Has played in all 20 matches, starting 14

Has contributed 1,278 minutes while scoring five goals with three assists (13 points)

Third is the team in goals and fourth in points

One game-winner while putting up 2.80 shots per game to rank 13 th in the Pac-12

in the Pac-12 Hat trick at Oregon State on October 23

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 24)

TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week (Oct. 25)

College Soccer News National Team of the Week (Oct. 24)

Soccer America 3 Stars of the Week (Oct. 25)

Snow Kostmayer – Second Team | Freshman Team

Has played in all 20 matches, starting 12

Leads the team with 10 goals while adding two assists for a team-high 22 points

Most goals in the Pac-12 among freshmen (sixth overall) while ranking fourth nationally among first-year players

Has compiled 57 shots in 945 minutes played while contributing three game-winners

Averaging .50 goals per game to place ninth in the Pac-12

Two multi-goal games, including a hat trick vs. San Diego on September 15

Kennedy Wesley – Second Team

Two-time all-conference honoree

Has started all 20 games and logged a team-best 1,521 minutes at center back

Leading the Cardinal to a 0.55 goals-against average and 11 shutouts

College Soccer News National Team of the Week (Oct. 3)

Ryan Campbell – Third Team

Has started 19 of Stanford’s 20 matches in goal

Has logged 1,636 minutes (second-most in Pac-12) while allowing just 10 goals

0.55 goals against average is second-best in the Pac-12 and 14 th in the Nation

in the Nation Owns a 15-2-2 record with a Pac-12-best eight Solo shutouts (38 th nationally) and three combined clean sheets

nationally) and three combined clean sheets Has made 46 saves while posting an .821 save percentage (third-best in Pac-12)

United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week (Nov. 2)

Three-time Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week (Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Oct. 31)

Allie Montoya – Third Team | Freshman Team

Played in 15 matches, starting 11, before suffering an injury that ended her season

Third on the team with five goals while adding four assists for 14 points

Played 931 minutes while taking 24 shots and putting 16 on goal

Contributed three game-winning goals

Two multi-goal games, including a pair vs. No. 8 Penn State on September 1

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Postseason Awards

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Forward of the Year – Nicole Douglas, Arizona State

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Defender of the Year – Lilly Reale, UCLA

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Midfielder of the Year – Croix Bethune, USC

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year – Leah Freeman, Oregon

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Freshman of the Year – Elise Evans Stanford

2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year – Margueritte Aozasa, UCLA

FIRST TEAM

Simi Awujo, USC

Croix Bethune, USC

Maya Doms Stanford

Nicole Douglas, Arizona State

Elise Evans Stanford

Leah Freeman, Oregon

Simone Jackson, USC

Civana Kuhlmann, Colorado

Quincy McMahon, UCLA

Lilly Reale, UCLA

Reilyn Turner, UCLA

Summer Yates, Washington

SECOND TEAM

Jasmine Aikey Stanford

Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA

Zoe Burns, USC

Sydney Collins, California

Alexia Delgado, Arizona State

Margie Detrizio, Washington State

Sunshine Fontes, UCLA

Shae Holmes, Washington

Snow Kostmayer Stanford

Keely Roy, California

Kennedy Wesley Stanford

THIRD TEAM

Ryan Campbell Stanford

Ally Cook, UCLA

Brooklyn Courtnall, USC

Hope Hisey, Arizona

Ally Lumos, UCLA

McKenna Martinez, Oregon State

Mykiaa Minniss, Washington State

Allie Montoya Stanford

Pauline Nelles, Arizona State

Nicole Payne, USC

Maricarmen Reyes, UCLA

Eva Van Deursen, Arizona State