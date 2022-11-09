Freshman of the Year, Seven Cardinal Lauded
In addition to being named the Pac-12’s top freshman, Evans earned a spot on the all-conference first team alongside senior midfielder Maya Doms. Doms, a first-team selection for the second consecutive year, has earned All-Pac-12 honors in all four seasons on The Farm after placing on the third team as a freshman and the second team as a sophomore.
A trio of Cardinal were named to the second team, with freshmen Jasmine Aikey and Snow Kostmayer earning Nods alongside senior defender Kennedy Wesley. For Wesley, the selection is the second of her career after earning third-team honors a year ago.
Landing spots on the third team were junior goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and freshman Allie Montoya.
Making an immediate impact on The Farm, Evans, Aikey, Kostmayer and Montoya were all named to the all-freshman team.
Evans’ selection continues a streak of nine straight years of a Stanford player claiming at least one of the Conference’s year-end honors. The native of Redwood City, Calif. is the 10th Freshman of the Year selection for Stanford, including the first since Catarina Macario in 2017.
Elise Evans – Freshman of the Year | First Team | Freshman Team
- Has started 18 games and logged 1,388 minutes at center back
- Leading the Cardinal to a 0.55 goals-against average and 11 shutouts
- Has contributed three goals – all game-winners
- Two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 5, Oct. 17)
- Two-time TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week (Sept. 6, Oct. 18)
- College Soccer News National Team of the Week (Oct. 17)
- Soccer America 3 Stars of the Week (Oct. 18)
Maya Doms – First Team
- Four-time all-conference honoree
- Has played 16 matches, starting 13, in the midfield
- Has logged 1,030 minutes while scoring three goals with four assists to post 10 points
- Putting up 3.50 shots per game to rank fifth in the Pac-12 (45th nationally)
- MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List
Jasmine Aikey – Second Team | Freshman Team
- Has played in all 20 matches, starting 14
- Has contributed 1,278 minutes while scoring five goals with three assists (13 points)
- Third is the team in goals and fourth in points
- One game-winner while putting up 2.80 shots per game to rank 13th in the Pac-12
- Hat trick at Oregon State on October 23
- Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 24)
- TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week (Oct. 25)
- College Soccer News National Team of the Week (Oct. 24)
- Soccer America 3 Stars of the Week (Oct. 25)
Snow Kostmayer – Second Team | Freshman Team
- Has played in all 20 matches, starting 12
- Leads the team with 10 goals while adding two assists for a team-high 22 points
- Most goals in the Pac-12 among freshmen (sixth overall) while ranking fourth nationally among first-year players
- Has compiled 57 shots in 945 minutes played while contributing three game-winners
- Averaging .50 goals per game to place ninth in the Pac-12
- Two multi-goal games, including a hat trick vs. San Diego on September 15
Kennedy Wesley – Second Team
- Two-time all-conference honoree
- Has started all 20 games and logged a team-best 1,521 minutes at center back
- Leading the Cardinal to a 0.55 goals-against average and 11 shutouts
- College Soccer News National Team of the Week (Oct. 3)
Ryan Campbell – Third Team
- Has started 19 of Stanford’s 20 matches in goal
- Has logged 1,636 minutes (second-most in Pac-12) while allowing just 10 goals
- 0.55 goals against average is second-best in the Pac-12 and 14th in the Nation
- Owns a 15-2-2 record with a Pac-12-best eight Solo shutouts (38th nationally) and three combined clean sheets
- Has made 46 saves while posting an .821 save percentage (third-best in Pac-12)
- United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week (Nov. 2)
- Three-time Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week (Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Oct. 31)
Allie Montoya – Third Team | Freshman Team
- Played in 15 matches, starting 11, before suffering an injury that ended her season
- Third on the team with five goals while adding four assists for 14 points
- Played 931 minutes while taking 24 shots and putting 16 on goal
- Contributed three game-winning goals
- Two multi-goal games, including a pair vs. No. 8 Penn State on September 1
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Postseason Awards
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Forward of the Year – Nicole Douglas, Arizona State
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Defender of the Year – Lilly Reale, UCLA
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Midfielder of the Year – Croix Bethune, USC
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year – Leah Freeman, Oregon
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Freshman of the Year – Elise EvansStanford
2022 Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year – Margueritte Aozasa, UCLA
FIRST TEAM
Simi Awujo, USC
Croix Bethune, USC
Maya DomsStanford
Nicole Douglas, Arizona State
Elise EvansStanford
Leah Freeman, Oregon
Simone Jackson, USC
Civana Kuhlmann, Colorado
Quincy McMahon, UCLA
Lilly Reale, UCLA
Reilyn Turner, UCLA
Summer Yates, Washington
SECOND TEAM
Jasmine AikeyStanford
Lauren Brzykcy, UCLA
Zoe Burns, USC
Sydney Collins, California
Alexia Delgado, Arizona State
Margie Detrizio, Washington State
Sunshine Fontes, UCLA
Shae Holmes, Washington
Snow KostmayerStanford
Keely Roy, California
Kennedy WesleyStanford
THIRD TEAM
Ryan CampbellStanford
Ally Cook, UCLA
Brooklyn Courtnall, USC
Hope Hisey, Arizona
Ally Lumos, UCLA
McKenna Martinez, Oregon State
Mykiaa Minniss, Washington State
Allie MontoyaStanford
Pauline Nelles, Arizona State
Nicole Payne, USC
Maricarmen Reyes, UCLA
Eva Van Deursen, Arizona State
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Jasmine AikeyStanford
Samantha Baytosh, Arizona
Lily Boyden, Washington State
Kelsey Branson, Washington
Sofia Cook, UCLA
Elise EvansStanford
Juliauna Hayward, Colorado
Snow KostmayerStanford
Ally Lemos, UCLA
Allie MontoyaStanford
Pauline Nelles, Arizona State
Ajanae Respass, Oregon