Freshman connection leads Deer Lakes to WPIAL Class 2A soccer Championship

Thursday, November 3, 2022 | 9:09 PM

Members of the Deer Lakes boys soccer team have described the culture in the program to be a family-like atmosphere.

Two of the youngest members of that family combined to get the Lancers WPIAL gold.

It was a freshman-to-freshman connection as Peyton Kushon passed to Jacob Orseno, who scored the winning goal in overtime to lift the fourth-seeded Lancers to a 1-0 win over No. 6 Beaver in the WPIAL Class 2A Championship game Thursday night at Highmark Stadium.

“I’m a freshman, so winning WPIALs my first year is pretty nice,” Orseno said. “Our Coach (Aaron Smith) treats us like family. Also, I have to shout out our Captain Ryan Hanes. He keeps everyone going.”

It’s the second district title in the last three years for the Lancers (20-2). All four of Deer Lakes’ wins in the WPIAL Playoffs were 1-0 finals. Beaver (14-7) was seeking its first WPIAL boys soccer title.

Kushon delivered a pass that deflected onto the foot of Orseno, and he put a shot off the right post and into the net. He quickly was greeted by his teammates in celebration.

Hanes, a senior, was thrilled to see his two freshman teammates have their golden moment.

“It’s amazing,” Hanes said. “After last year, we were all saying how we couldn’t wait for this freshman class to come in. They made a huge impact all throughout our season. Peyton led the team in goals and did a lot of work up top, and Jacob has been amazing all year and he ended up putting one in the back of the net. The Chemistry we have throughout the family is amazing.”

While the freshmen combined for the goal, Hanes played a major role in the game going to overtime with a couple of goal-saving plays in the final two minutes of regulation.

Beaver had back-to-back corners that led to dangerous chances.

The first one came whipping in towards goal and bounced off the post but stayed out, and Hanes cleared it. Then, another corner fell into a contested box and trickled towards the goal line, but Hanes was there again to clear away the danger.

“The five minute spell we had there was a little rough,” Hanes said. “We couldn’t get the ball out and kept giving them corners, where we knew they were dangerous. They are a good side, and I hope to see them again soon.”

Deer Lakes outshot Beaver, 11-6, with seven of the Lancers’ shots coming in the first half. Nick Braun made two saves for his fourth shutout of the Playoffs and 10th of the season. Beaver goalie Robert Cestra made four saves.

Smith was proud of the way his team kept the pressure on after having several chances to net the Winner in regulation go by the wayside.

“It comes down to grit and believing in what we do,” Smith said. “We’re very proud of it. We have a never-quit mindset. That’s what we said in preseason and all the way through. It’s been great from top to bottom. We have a lot of talent on the team and a lot of confidence.”

Both teams have qualified for the PIAA tournament. Deer Lakes will face the second-place team from District 10 in the first round Tuesday.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Beaver, Deer Lakes