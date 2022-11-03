Freshman CB taking on bigger role for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR – Less than a week into preseason camp, Michigan head Coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the “In the Trenches” podcast and said true freshman cornerback Will Johnson was as good as advertised.

The five-star Recruit out of Grosse Pointe South was the crown Jewel of the Wolverines’ 2022 class and was the highest-ranked defensive back Jim Harbaugh Landed while in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh and other coaches praised his length, cover ability and instincts, but like any freshman, playing time would be predicated on how quickly he could adapt to Michigan’s scheme and the college game.

Eight games into his career, and Johnson’s role continues to expand.

“He’s healthy,” Michigan defensive backs Coach Steve Clinkscale said Wednesday. “It was building. He’s a freshman, Everybody’s like, ‘he’s a five-star, he’s this, he’s that.’ When I’m bringing players in here, Coach Harbaugh and myself, we treat them like they’re our children. We wouldn’t want anyone to treat him any differently.

“We’ve done a really good job with these young guys and just continue to feed them that medicine a little bit at a time until they’re ready, and I feel like he’s where he needs to be. They’re ready; he’s ready to take on a bigger task. I think you guys will get a chance to see him each week increase the reps and improve his play.”

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Johnson has appeared in all eight games for the undefeated Wolverines and has played more snaps (179) than any other freshman. He has played at least 20 snaps in six games, including in Saturday’s 29-7 win over Michigan State.

Of the 20 snaps Johnson was on the field, MSU threw the ball 15 times but only targeted Johnson twice. The son of former Michigan defensive back Deon Johnson allowed one completion to Jayden Reed, but it came on a wide receiver screen. Johnson anticipated the play from his outside corner position and quickly closed in on Reed and wrapped him up behind the line of scrimmage for a 1-yard loss.

Johnson has primarily played in passing situations this season. He owns the highest coverage grade among Michigan players to appear in more than two games, according to Pro Football Focus, and has allowed 11 receptions for 101 yards on 18 targets.

Although DJ Turner and Gemon Green are Michigan’s starting outside corners, the Wolverines continue to involve Johnson in their game plan.

Don’t be surprised if Johnson sees an increased role as Michigan gets Deeper into the season, especially with Green’s questionable status for Saturday’s game at Rutgers. After Michigan defeated MSU on Saturday, Green suffered a concussion during a postgame incident involving Spartans players, according to Green’s attorney Tom Mars.

“Just keep stacking, keep building,” Clinkscale said of Johnson. “I know Coach (Harbaugh) talks about it all the time. So for him, it was building more reps at practice, and then he’ll continue to get more reps during the game. With those reps at practice and in the game, it gives him more experience. We were able to fix all the freshman, rookie mistakes that he would have.

“But he doesn’t play like that (a rookie). He plays like a vet. So we’re just gonna continue to give him more of those and give him the opportunity to go out there and impact the game like he’s been showing us. But I’ve been very pleased with where he’s at, and I want to continue to push him.”