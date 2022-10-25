Freshman Ally Fitzgerald learning through adjustment period – BuffZone

After arriving in Boulder in June, Colorado’s Ally Fitzgerald would come away from Women’s basketball practices with bruises on her body.

They were the first welcome-to-college moments for Fitzgerald, a 6-foot-2 true freshman center from Ballwin, Mo., who battles veterans such as Quay Miller, Aaronette Vonleh and Charlotte Whittaker every day.

“It’s been really good for me and my overall development,” she said. “I’m definitely getting better with it. I’m happy to have them in my corner, as well.”

Fitzgerald is one of four freshmen on the Buffs’ roster this season and all of them go through an adjustment period. Fitzgerald laughed when asked about the hardest part of her adjustment to CU.

“There’s a lot of things,” she said. “Probably the biggest one is adjusting to not necessarily the expectations, but being held to those, being held accountable. And then also the change in intensity and pace of the workouts.”

As if that’s not enough, Fitzgerald is dealing with a lower back issue, as well.

“It kind of started probably towards the end of the summer,” she said. “It’s been flaring up a little bit recently, but I’ve been on top of it with Chris (Miller), our trainer, and Adam (Ringler), in the weight room and then doing physical therapy. So, I’m staying on top of it as much as I can.”

Despite the challenges, Fitzgerald is enjoying her time with the Buffs, in part because of her relationship with the coaches and players. She also knew it wasn’t going to be an easy adjustment after starring at Marquette (Mo.) High School, where she averaged 9.4 points and 9.4 rebounds as a senior.

“Yeah, I expected it, especially being at a Power 5 school,” she said. “I definitely expected that. From what I saw on my visit, watching the practices, I expected that as well. Same as all the others (freshmen), it’s been a process. It’s gonna take time, but slowly getting there.”

Fortunately for Fitzgerald and the Buffs, she’s got time to get there.

Miller was the Pac-12 sixth player of the year last season and could take over a starting role this year. Vonleh is an Arizona transfer who is expected to fill a significant role in the paint. And, Whittaker is a Talented Veteran back after missing the last year due to hip surgeries.

For now, at least, CU doesn’t need to lean on Fitzgerald in the paint.

“Just learn the system, get healthy, learn the ropes and be ready to go when your number is called,” JR Payne said. “And who knows when your number gets called.”

When Fitzgerald’s number is called, Payne is excited to see what she can do.

“I definitely think that if she can stay healthy, she’s someone who can stretch the defense and rebound and do things like that,” Payne said. “One thing that she does better than most of our post players is shoot the ball. She’s a good 3-point shooter and we love that.”

For now, Fitzgerald is focusing on her health, while learning all she can from coaches and those veteran post players who give her bruises in practice. Fitzgerald is excited for the season to get started, but also eager to learn from experiences through her transition to college.

“I’ve talked with some of my family and some of the coaches here about just being almost like a sponge – just absorbing everything,” she said. “Everything’s a learning opportunity. Whether you make a good play, a bad play; in the classroom; Nutrition and stuff like that, you can always learn something from it.”