Freshman Adem Bona Being Held Out of UCLA Men’s Basketball’s Opener

The Bruins will be without one of their headline additions to start the season.

Freshman center Adem Bona is being held out of UCLA men’s basketball’s season opener against Sacramento State on Monday night, in accordance with the NCAA, a team spokesperson told All Bruins. The press release from the team stated he would return to action when the Bruins host Long Beach State on Friday.

No specific reason was provided for why Bona would be missing UCLA’s season opener.

Bona did appear in the Bruins’ preseason exhibition against Concordia last Wednesday, drawing the start and playing 20 minutes. The freshman put up two points, six rebounds, five blocks and a steal against the Eagles that night.

