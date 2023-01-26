Frenkie de Jong reacts to Wout Weghorst scoring Manchester United goal

Manchester United loan signing Wout Weghorst is celebrating scoring his first goal for the club.

The goal was a special one, coming in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. His Strike was the second in the 3-0 win.

This was Weghorst’s third match, and the Dutch striker looked both delighted and relieved to get on the scoresheet.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Weghorst said: “It was special and you always want to score goals. You want it as quickly as possible and it also came in an important moment.”

It is important for Strikers to get off the mark quickly, to prevent a lack of goals weighing on their mind. United fans will remember Diego Forlan, a hugely talented striker, as he proved elsewhere, but his long wait for his opening goal played a part in his struggle to settle and make an impression at Old Trafford.

Weghorst’s three games to score were quick by comparison, and to be fair, he had very limited scoring chances in his first two matches.

Even in this one, United struggled to create for him. His goal came from an opportunistic moment as he latched onto a rebound from Antony’s shot, to score clinically.

He wrote on Instagram after the game how pleased he was to score, and received replies from fellow Dutch Internationals Frenkie de Jong and Daley Blind, along with current teammate Alejandro Garnacho.

Weghorst and Frenkie de Jong are international teammates, recently featuring at the World Cup together.

But at club level, the pair are set to become opponents, when Manchester United face Barcelona in the Europa League next month.

The second leg of the Barcelona tie comes just days before the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. That looks like it is going to be quite a week.