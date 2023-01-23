French Institute promotes literature reading culture

By John Okeke

On Thursday 19th of January, the Institut français du Nigeria Hosted “The Nights of Reading”; an initiative by the French Ministry of Culture to share the pleasure of reading and promote literature worldwide.

With more than 5,000 events organized in libraries and French Institutes throughout the world, the Nights of Reading is a major event happening once a year. The theme chosen this year was “Fear”.

For the occasion, the French Institute invited 7 performers to read and interpret various literary texts around Fear (poems, excerpts from books), from Nigerian authors Nnedi Okorafor and Akwaede Emezi to Edgar Allan Poe and Rwandan author Scholastique Mukasonga.

To promote various ways to enjoy stories around “Fear”, the French Institute also included a VR Experience with the work Gloomy Eyes, as well as a game ‘Unmaze’ for the public. Roving Heights; a partner of the event, organized a pop-up store with a carefully curated selection of books around the theme. Another partner, Imi, an original concept by the dance and creative center Heart Heartist, delivered several improvisation performances across dance, spoken words and music.

On the same occasion, the Institut français du Nigeria celebrated the opening of its new restaurant and Café within the compound, Mambaah Bistro, the sister space of Mambaah Café in Maitama.

According to Mathilde Mathilde Lepert, Cultural Program Officer, IFN, the opening of Mambaah Bistro marks the start of more successful collaborations and events later in the year.

The multifaceted event boasted a rich multi-cultural audience with over 500 people in attendance. The event Evolved into a party with a DJ set featuring DJ Pa. Both the young and the older audience mixed up to showcase their dancing moves creating an electric and happy atmosphere of fun and laughter.

The Nights of Reading was organized in Collaboration with Roving Heights, Mambaah Bistro, French Ministry of Culture, Imi, Hearts Heartist, Jireh Multimedia, and the Center National du Livre.