French football head Noël Le Graët investigated over alleged harassment | Football

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation for moral and sexual harassment against the French football Federation (FFF) president, Noël Le Graët.

Le Graët, who has previously denied allegations of sexual harassment during an audit commissioned by the sports ministry, last week “took a step back” from his duties, with Philippe Diallo acting as interim president, the FFF said. Le Graët was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

“In response to a report from the IGESR (General Inspection of Education, Sport and Research) on 13 January 2023, an investigation was opened yesterday into charges of moral harassment and sexual harassment,” the prosecutor’s office told Reuters.

Last September the sports ministry ordered an audit of the Federation after the FFF said it would file a Defamation lawsuit against So Foot magazine, which reported that Le Graët allegedly harassed several female employees.

Le Graët has also come under fire from players and politicians for criticizing the French football icon and 1998 World Cup Winner Zinedine Zidane. They apologized for his remarks.

The 81-year-old was also criticized for extending the France Coach Didier Deschamps’ contract until 2026, two years after his term at the head of the FFF expires.