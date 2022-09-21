French Football Federation agrees to revise image rights for national team players
“My representatives and I fully regret that no agreement could be reached, as asked, before the World Cup.”
“Following conclusive discussions with Équipe de France executives, the president, the Coach and a marketing manager, the French Football Federation commits to revise, as soon as possible, the agreement on image rights that binds it to its national team players,” the FFF statement continued.
Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels (UNFP), the French players’ association, had no further comment to add at this time.
The disagreement between Mbappé and the Federation began back in March when the 23-year-old first boycotted activities with one of the team’s sponsors, according to multiple French media sources.
France will next play on Thursday when it faces Austria in the Nations Cup, followed by Denmark three days later.
CNN’s Arnaud Siad contributed to this report.
