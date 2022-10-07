French Cup, handball, basketball, hockey… The sports agenda for the weekend in Caen

Sports in Caen See my news

The first day of the Championship is Looming for André Ménard’s Hockey Club de Caen. ©Aline Chatel

With the Malherbe Stadium and the fifth round of the French Cup, the weekend will be rich in terms of football. Before that, the CBC and Caen Handball will be on the road, this Friday, October 7, 2022. We will also closely follow the first outings of Hockey Club de Caen in Division 1, this season, at home. At the same time, USO Mondeville will play its first official match against Aulnoye in the Coupe de France. The program.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 7, 2022

Handball

Prologue. Dijon-Caen, 8:30 pm

Basketball

National 1 male. Kaysersberg-Caen, 8 pm

SATURDAY 8 OCTOBER 2022

Soccer

Ligue 2. Caen – Niort, 7 pm (Ornano stadium)

French Cup. ASPTT Caen – Oissel, 6 pm (Maurice Fouque stadium)

French Cup. Thaon – AG Caen, 6:30 pm

Basketball

Women’s French Cup. Aulnoye – Mondeville, 8:00 pm

National 1 female. Ifs – Franconville, 8 pm (Alice Milliat room)

Women’s National 2. Dover – Dieppe, 8:00 pm

Women’s National 2. Villeneuve – Mondeville B, 5:15 pm

Men’s National 3. CBC/Hérouville – Chartres, 8:00 pm (Sports Palace)

Men’s National 3. Traps – ASPTT Caen, 8:00 pm

Ice Hockey

Division 1. Caen – Mont-Blanc, 8:30 pm

roller hockey

Elite League. Caen – Anglet, 7:30 pm (Halle des Granges)

SUNDAY OCTOBER 9, 2022

Soccer

French Cup. Mouen – Rouen, 3:00 pm (Verson)

Handball

National 1 female. Nantes – Colombelles, 4 pm

Men’s National 2. Caen B – Granville, 4 pm (Halle Saint-Jean-Eudes)

Basketball

Women’s National 3. Dover v Arras B, 3.30pm

Women’s National 3. Carvin – Ifs B, 3.30pm

Rugby

Federal 3. Maisons-Laffitte – Stade Caennais, 3:00 pm

Volleyball

Women’s National 2. Carpiquet-Nantes, 3 pm

Women’s National 2. Conflans – ASPTT Caen, 2 pm

