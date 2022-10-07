French Cup, handball, basketball, hockey… The sports agenda for the weekend in Caen
By Aline Chatel
Published on
With the Malherbe Stadium and the fifth round of the French Cup, the weekend will be rich in terms of football. Before that, the CBC and Caen Handball will be on the road, this Friday, October 7, 2022. We will also closely follow the first outings of Hockey Club de Caen in Division 1, this season, at home. At the same time, USO Mondeville will play its first official match against Aulnoye in the Coupe de France. The program.
FRIDAY OCTOBER 7, 2022
Handball
Prologue. Dijon-Caen, 8:30 pm
Basketball
National 1 male. Kaysersberg-Caen, 8 pm
SATURDAY 8 OCTOBER 2022
Soccer
Ligue 2. Caen – Niort, 7 pm (Ornano stadium)
French Cup. ASPTT Caen – Oissel, 6 pm (Maurice Fouque stadium)
French Cup. Thaon – AG Caen, 6:30 pm
Basketball
Women’s French Cup. Aulnoye – Mondeville, 8:00 pm
National 1 female. Ifs – Franconville, 8 pm (Alice Milliat room)
Women’s National 2. Dover – Dieppe, 8:00 pm
Women’s National 2. Villeneuve – Mondeville B, 5:15 pm
Men’s National 3. CBC/Hérouville – Chartres, 8:00 pm (Sports Palace)
Men’s National 3. Traps – ASPTT Caen, 8:00 pm
Ice Hockey
Division 1. Caen – Mont-Blanc, 8:30 pm
roller hockey
Elite League. Caen – Anglet, 7:30 pm (Halle des Granges)
SUNDAY OCTOBER 9, 2022
Soccer
French Cup. Mouen – Rouen, 3:00 pm (Verson)
Handball
National 1 female. Nantes – Colombelles, 4 pm
Men’s National 2. Caen B – Granville, 4 pm (Halle Saint-Jean-Eudes)
Basketball
Women’s National 3. Dover v Arras B, 3.30pm
Women’s National 3. Carvin – Ifs B, 3.30pm
Rugby
Federal 3. Maisons-Laffitte – Stade Caennais, 3:00 pm
Volleyball
Women’s National 2. Carpiquet-Nantes, 3 pm
Women’s National 2. Conflans – ASPTT Caen, 2 pm
