French author Annie Ernaux wins Nobel literature Prize

Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel literature committee, said Ernaux is “not afraid to confront the hard truths”.

“She writes about things that no one else writes about, for instance her abortion, her jealousy, her experiences as an Abandoned lover and so forth. I mean, really hard experiences,” he told The Associated Press after the award announcement in Stockholm. “And she gives words for these experiences that are very simple and striking. They are short books, but they are really moving.”

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “Annie Ernaux has been writing for 50 years the novel of the collective and intimate memory of our country. Her voice is that of Women’s freedom, and the century’s Forgotten ones.”

While Mr. Macron praised Ernaux for her Nobel, she has been unsparing with him. A supporter of left-wing causes for social justice, she has poured scorn on Mr Macron’s background in banking and said his first term as president failed to advance the cause of French women.

Ernaux’s books present uncompromising portraits of life’s most intimate moments, including sexual encounters, illness and the deaths of her parents. Mr Olsson said Ernaux’s work was often “written in plain language, scraped clean.” They said she had used the term “an ethnologist of herself” rather than a writer of fiction.

Dan Simon, Ernaux’s longtime American Publisher at Seven Stories Press, said that in the early years, “she insisted that we not categorize her books at all. She did not allow us to refer to them as fiction, and she did not allow us to refer to them as nonfiction.”

Ultimately, he said, Ernaux has created “a genre of fiction in which nothing is made up”.

“She’s a great Storyteller of her own life,” Mr Simon said.

Ernaux worked as a teacher before becoming a full-time writer. Her first book was Les armoires vides in 1974 (published in English as Cleaned Out). Two more autobiographical novels followed – Ce qu’ils disent ou rien (What They Say Goes) and La femme gelée (The Frozen Woman) – before she moved to more overtly autobiographical books.

In the book that made her name, La place (A Man’s Place), published in 1983 and about her relationship with her father, she wrote: “No lyrical reminiscences, no triumphant displays of irony. This neutral writing style comes to me naturally.”

Ernaux has described facing scorn from France’s literary establishment because she is a woman from a working-class background.

“My work is political,” she said at the news conference. She described growing up in a milieu outside the elite, a world of “people above you” and the seeming impossibility of becoming a famous writer.

The literature Prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers, as well as too male-dominated. Last year’s Prize winner, Tanzanian-born, UK-based Writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, was only the sixth Nobel literature laureate born in Africa.

Mr Olsson said the academy was working to diversify its range, drawing on experts in literature from different regions and languages.

“We try to broaden the concept of literature, but it is the quality that counts, ultimately,” he said.

