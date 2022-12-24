Fremont girls basketball radically different from previous years, but still holding its own | News, Sports, Jobs

1 of 5 Fremont High girls basketball players Aly Coombs (right) and Charly Calder (left) during a 5-on-5 drill at a practice on Nov. 30, 2022 at Fremont High School. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner 2 of 5 Fremont High girls basketball players go through 5-on-5 drills during a practice on Nov. 30, 2022 at Fremont High School. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner 3 of 5 Fremont High girls basketball player Charli Hunt directs a play during practice on Nov. 30, 2022 at Fremont High School. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner 4 / 5 Fremont High girls basketball players shoot free throws during a practice on Nov. 30, 2022 at Fremont High School. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner 5 out of 5 Fremont High girls basketball players go through a 5-on-5 drill during a practice on Nov. 30, 2022 at Fremont High School. Patrick Carr, Standard-Examiner ❮ ❯

PLAIN CITY — The easiest way to describe this year’s girls basketball team at Fremont High School is that it looks like most other girls basketball teams in the state.

Anyone who’s watched the Silverwolves the last five years will see that comparison and note it’s radically different from how things have been lately.

Things are indeed different this year for Fremont, from the seen to the unseen.

No longer are the Silverwolves starting two five-star, college basketball prospects taller than 6 feet who have multiple years of starting experience.

No longer are they expected to throttle their six Region 1 counterparts, nor are they looked at as the singular team to beat in Utah’s 6A classification.

Fremont has been a heavily post-oriented team since 2017 with Emma Calvert (now at BYU), Timea Gardiner (Oregon State) and Maggie Mendelson (Nebraska) running the show, and is now a guard-oriented team.

The Silverwolves’ rotation is deeper, and they press and match up on defense more than they have in the last 3-4 years, as many in the offseason correctly guessed would happen.

“It’s definitely a different game,” senior point guard Charli Hunt said. “We’re not as big as we used to be, so we’ve got to be a quicker, faster team. Run the floor, you know what I’m saying?”

One could look at previous Fremont teams with five-star players and reasonably say that, yes, this team is a state semifinal-caliber team, at a bare minimum. The crystal ball is cloudier with the 2022-23 Silverwolves.

Fremont brought back one returning starter in Aly Coombs, starts two of last year’s regular rotation players in Hunt and Sierra Eddie, and starts two more players, Saydee Heslop and Kaidance King, who either rarely dressed or didn’t dress for a varsity game.

“Over the summer when we started doing stuff, it was a bit of a shocker, it was that big change, it was crazy,” Coombs said. “Looking for the posts, it’s not the same, Maggie’s not there at 6-5, you gotta give better passes on time and on target and it was a shocker, but I think these other girls who are coming in are doing a good job .”

Players coming off the bench had either played sparingly in a varsity game or not at all before this season.

Head Coach Lisa Dalebout said she didn’t know who the starting lineup would be until three days before the season opener and that the 2022-23 season will be one of self-discovery instead of previous years when most regular-season games were formalities.

“There were times in the last few years where you’d win and it was more relief than it was excitement and joy, which is — that’s sad to say, but when you have a lot of pressure and expectations sometimes it’s just, you’ re really just kind of Surviving stuff,” Dalebout said in November. “Now there’s a little bit of unknowns and you’re going into games and it’s going to be closer and things are going to go a little bit different.”

There’s a lot of excitement in the game-to-game journey, where sometimes a player subs in from way down the bench, hits two shots late in a close game and ensures the Silverwolves win a close one.

Or, the team does well at something it’s struggled with in every previous game, still loses the game, but takes a tangible step forward anyway.

“And that’s what’s kind of cool about it, is in its own way it’s really fun. I mean obviously, coaching players like Timea and Maggie and Mia (Austin) and stuff, it’s amazing they’re just Incredible and they’re fun to watch,” Dalebout said. “This has a different feel but it’s as fulfilling.”

But even though things are different out west, plenty of things are still the same. Pressure remains, but it exists in the fashion of the current players wanting to meet the high bar that previous teams have set.

“I think our expectation is always the same — region, state, we always have the same expectation, just there’s different things we have to implement to allow us to get there compared to last year,” Hunt said.

Fremont players wear the same shoes — many programs do this — they work hard in practice, they play hard on defense, they share the ball on offense and they win more games than they lose.

“It’s fun and its different, but I think it’s going good and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people,” Coombs said.

Fremont might not be a surprise in Region 1, where the team was picked anywhere between first and third in the coaches’ preseason poll, but the state tournament is where the Silverwolves might be the surprise team in some way.

The overwhelming favorite in 6A this year is Lone Peak, where BYU-committed guard Kailey Woolston — 18.9 points, 8.6 rebounds per game — leads a loaded Knights team that has a similar “superteam” feel as Fremont had the last three years.

But since November, the Silverwolves have jumped into the conversation to make a deep run at the state tournament along with Davis, Skyridge, Herriman and Corner Canyon. They’re 5-4 against what is mathematically the toughest schedule any 6A team has played so far. If the state Playoffs started on Thursday, they’d be the No. 6 seeds

Fremont lost its opening game against Herriman, then came back in the fourth quarter to beat Skyridge, lost to two out-of-state teams, then beat Corner Canyon, Mountain Ridge, Pleasant Grove and Westlake all in a row over four days last week . That stretch was followed by a 13-point loss at Springville (two-time Defending 5A champion) on Tuesday.

Coombs felt before the season the team’s biggest challenge would be playing in close games. So far, Fremont has won three of four single-digit games. In those three wins, the Silverwolves trailed at halftime and combined to outscore their opponents 86-61.

“They play their Guts out, that’s the one thing I can say about this team. It’s amazing how hard they play,” Dalebout said.

During a November basketball practice where the team played some five-on-five with blue jerseys versus white jerseys for a few minutes, the white team went to shoot a free throw.

Dalebout silently looked around for a few seconds and then asked the 10 players on the floor what they were supposed to do before a free throw.

‘Oh, that’s right, we huddle,’ or some variation of it went through the players’ Minds as they remembered they were supposed to huddle before a free throw.

Things like huddling before free throws, or stepping up in key moments of games, were instinctual on the past five Fremont teams, each of which were led by experienced players with one to three years of starting experience.

Those things are probably not what people would point out to be different this year, but things like that were looped into the back-to-basics offseason that Fremont had. It had been a few years since Fremont went back to the basics in the offseason, but as Dalebout said, the little victories and unexpected victories along the way are worth it.

Connect with Reporter Patrick Carr via email at [email protected], Twitter @patrickcarr_ and Instagram @standardexaminersports.

Newsletter