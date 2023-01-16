Fremont Center for the Arts issues “Call for Entries” for February show – Canon City Daily Record

Artists of all skill levels are invited to submit work for FCA’s February art exhibit, The Elements which will be on display from Feb. 3 – Feb. 25.

“This will be a unique opportunity for artists of media other than two-dimensional art and photography,” states Kevin Cundiff, FCA Executive Director. “We’ll be showcasing pottery, wood, glass and metal pieces hand-crafted by our local artists.”

This is a community-judged show with cash prizes of $200 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third. The entry fee is $30 for 1 piece, and $10 for each additional piece. FCA members have fees waived on the first two pieces. Art drop-off dates are Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2023.

For more exhibit information, go to the FCA website fremontarts.org and click on EVENTS to download the artist prospectus.

About Fremont Center for the Arts (FCA)

FCA was founded in 1947 and is the oldest privately run art center West of the Mississippi River. The building, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1931 for the US Post Office. The main gallery features rotating exhibits, and the Permanent Collection Gallery displays are rotated throughout the year. Other multipurpose spaces on the lower level are used for classrooms,

exhibits, performances, and workshop spaces. The building is handicap accessible.

The FCA is located at 505 Macon Avenue, just a block north of Cañon City’s historic Main Street. For more information, call (719)-275-2790, go to [email protected] or follow the FCA on Facebook and Twitter.