Fremont Center for the Arts’ Brew Ha Ha Returns Saturday – Canon City Daily Record

October heralds the return of one of Fremont County’s highly anticipated events — the Fremont Center for the Arts’ Brew Ha Ha.

The event has been a Cañon City staple since the early 2000s and, as COVID’s grip loosens bit by bit, organizers look forward to bringing fun, food, and beer to their loyal patrons.

The event returns after a two-year COVID hiatus and will take place from 1 to 6 pm Saturday at Macon Plaza, located just in front of the Fremont Center for the Arts’ building.

Although the event had been in Florence before the pandemic, it will return to its home roots in Cañon City.

“Having it here in Cañon City and right out front in Macon Plaza just feels more like home to this event,” FCA Marketing Coordinator Dawn Adams said.

This year’s event will feature pint-sized, which feature the 2022 Brew Ha Ha logo, and will also highlight popular Octoberfest beers. These include Bee Hive, a honey wheat beer, Laughing Lab, a lighter beer, and others including Stables Coors and Bud Lite beers. The Bristol Brewing Company based in Colorado Springs will provide the Menagerie of beers.

In addition, the Winery at the Holy Cross Abbey will provide a selection of various wines.

The event will also feature a table with Commemorative Merchandise to celebrate nearly 20 years of Brew Ha Ha fun. T-shirts, shot glasses, and previous year’s Merchandise will be available for purchase.

Six Bucks and a Flight will provide live entertainment throughout the evening and will be punctuated by comedians Mel Austin and his crew from Laugh2success out of Colorado Springs.

To further commemorate the theme of Octoberfest, German bratwursts have been added to the menu.

Presale tickets are available online at http://www.fremontarts.org/ and are $35. Tickets are $45 at the gate and each ticket includes entry, four beers, and a bratwurst.

“Who doesn’t like good music, good Comedy (no foul language), good drinks, and food,” FCA Executive Director Kevin Cundiff said. “And it supports the community’s local art center.”