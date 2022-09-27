Fremont Center for the Arts’ annual Brew Ha Ha slated to return Oct. 1 – Canon City Daily Record

After a brief hiatus, the Fremont Center for the Arts’ Brew Ha Ha Returns to Macon Plaza, in

front of the Fremont Center for the Arts in Cañon City. It’s Oct. 1 from 1 to 6 pm laughter and live music will fill the air with a live Comedy show, live music, beer, and brats.

Brew Ha Ha is fun with a purpose: supporting the local art center.

According to FCA Executive Director Kevin Cundiff, “as a non-profit organization, we simply would not exist without our community’s generosity. The Fremont Center for the Arts belongs to the community and as a non-profit we depend solely on its support to keep us going. Monies raised will go towards kid’s classes, Pottery classes, our monthly art shows, First Friday Opening Receptions and so much more.”

Brew Ha-Ha beer glasses and T-shirts are bound to be collectors’ items for attendees. FCA

Marketing Director Dawn Adams recalls going to a previous Brew Ha Ha with her husband, and

he still has a souvenir shot glass to commemorate his attendance.

In Honor of FCA’s 75th Anniversary, Dawn created the 2022 event logo that will be Featured on the glass and t-shirt. Mel Austin will provide entertainment by leading a troupe of comedians and local favorite band, “Six Bucks and a Flight.” What better way to kick off Octoberfest?

Tickets include four Beers and a brat.

Pre-Sale Tickets – $35

Tickets at the Gate – $45

Show the receipt at the gate to receive a glass and tokens.

Presale tickets available now at https://fremont-center-for-the-arts.square.site/

Visit FCA’s website at http://www.fremontarts.org/, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FremontArts, or call (719) 275-2790 for more information.