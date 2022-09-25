Freeport has strong showing in NIC-10 golf, sets sights on regional

Freeport has strong showing in NIC-10 golf, sets sights on regional

Zach Fisher continued his late-season charge and led Freeport to a fourth-place finish in the NIC-10 boys golf tournament Friday and Saturday at Park Hills in Freeport.

Fisher, a senior, shot 87 at the West course Friday and 82 at Park Hills East on Saturday to tie for ninth individually with a 169. Freeport shot 699 as a team and finished fourth — one spot higher than last year — under a formula that gives schools one point for each team they beat in the nine-hole regular-season dual matches, plus one point for each team they beat on the first day of the tournament, the second day of the tournament and for their overall tournament score.

Boylan won with a 629 and a perfect score of 36. Hononegah was second at 655 and 31 points, followed by Guilford at 678 and 28 points. Freeport had 23 points, two more than Belvidere North, which shot 720, 21 strokes behind the Pretzels.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button