Freeman Hat Trick Sends Randolph Soccer Past Dunkirk 6-0 | News, Sports, Jobs

RANDOLPH — Cooper Freeman scored a hat trick as Randolph (5-2-0, 2-1-0 CCAA East) blanked Dunkirk (0-5-0, 0-2-0 CCAA West) in nonleague boys soccer action on Friday 6 -0.

Freeman added an assist to his point totals while Griffin Nelson scored twice with an assist; Brendan Good had a goal and an assist; and both Drew Hind and Caden Inkley had one assist each.

Greg Orcutt made 16 saves to the Marauders in the effort.

MOORE NETS 3 FOR MG

WEST ELLICOTT — Eli Moore netted a hat trick as Maple Grove defeated Southwestern in a nonleague contest 4-2.

Moore scored his first two goals of the game with assists from Keegan Rishel and Drew Oste in the first half. Southwestern’s Seth Vaughn scored in the first half unassisted and Connor Young tied things up early in the second half with an assist from Matthew Lefler.

The tie lasted only a couple of minutes as Jonah Foley scored with an assist from Matt Trim to retake the lead at 4-3. Moore’s third goal came in the 66th minute from Oste and served as insurance while Maple Grove held on for the 4-2 win.

T’BIRDS DOMINATE

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua Lake (3-1-1, 1-1-1 CCAA Central) dominated Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-6-0, 0-3-0 CCAA East) in nonleague play 14-0.

Elias Quintero netted four goals in the first half; Lincoln Smith, Caleb Prewitt, Arley Culver and Brendan Klossner scored twice each; and both Ethan Testa and Clayton Fairbank scored once a piece.

Thunderbirds with assists were Evan Flurrie and Smith with three each; Testa and Culver with two apiece; and Dylan Cole, Logan Ludwig, Prewitt and Klossner all had one.

RED RAIDERS FALL IN ERIE

ERIE, Pa. — Jamestown scored the first goal of the game, but fell to Erie (Pa.) 8-2 in nonleague play.

The Red Raiders’ Luca Delpozzo scored off a corner kick from Noah Burch to open the scoring.

After Erie led 3-1 at halftime, Burch scored from Tyler Maloney in the second half for Jamestown.

Evan Sharpe and Logan McIntosh combined for 18 saves in net for the Red Raiders.